Study alleges climate change responsible for few species at risk

A worldwide NGO says a wide swath of animal life is at risk of extinction, but very few of them because of climate change.The analysis was written by Lamis Dawi, a member of the Faculty of Agricultural Engineering and Veterinary Medicine at Lebanese University and posted to aPlaceForAnimals.com, “Over 538 animal and plant species are dangling on the edge of extinction due to human-driven climate alterations. Tragically, our planet’s breathtaking biodiversity is fading fast, and the clock is ticking,” Dawi writes.The 65,000 vertebrate species constitute just 3% of all animal species. However, 10,739 were named at risk for extinction, roughly one-quarter of the overall 42,100 species listed as endangered.The analysis says 2,606 of 8,536 amphibian species face threats from habitat loss and disease, such as the Golden Toad and Borneo rainbow toad.The Chinese paddlefish went extinct and 3,551 endangered fish species could follow. Elsewhere, the Radiated Tortoise and Philippine Crocodile highlight 1,842 endangered reptile species. Kakapo and Spix's Macaw are among 1,400 endangered species of birds. Mammals have 1,340 endangered species, such as the Sumatran Orangutan.The website assessed each nation based on criteria such as species diversity, number of endangered species and conservation efforts. Scores were assigned based on these parameters, culminating in an overall rating. The International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) was used as a key source.Indonesia leads the world with 10,404 species, closely followed by Brazil's vast Amazonian treasures numbering 8,873. Australia, with its iconic kangaroos and koalas, houses 8,554 species, while the diverse terrains of the US, from Alaska's wilds to Florida's Everglades, cater to 8,372 species. Colombia's impressive range from towering mountains to expansive rainforests accounts for its 7,403 species. Even tiny Ecuador has more than 5,000 species.Unfortunately, many of these countries rank similarly for species at risk:Indonesia (1,233 threatened; 10,408 total): 11.9%United States (1,178 threatened; 8273 total): 14.2%Australia (1,067 threatened; 8,554 total): 12.5%Mexico (953 threatened; 6,880 total): 13.9%Brazil (856 threatened; 8,873 total): 9.6%Madagascar (849 threatened; total unlisted)India (813 threatened; 6,848 total): 11.9%Colombia (755 threatened; 7,403 total): 10.2%Malaysia (755 threatened; 6,232 total): 12.1%Philippines (693 threatened; 5,858 total): 11.8%.Some prominent animals at risk for extinction include the following.Javan Rhinos: Only 75 remain in Java, Indonesia, threatened by habitat loss, disease and poaching.Amur Leopards: 100 left in the wild, with habitat destruction and prey scarcity being significant threats.Sunda Island Tigers: From an 800 population in 1985, only 400 now exist in Sumatra, Indonesia, endangered by poaching and illegal trade.Mountain Gorillas: Approximately 1,000 exist, underscoring the urgent need for conservation.Tapanuli Orangutans: Fewer than 800 remain, with deforestation posing a significant threat.Kakapos: Only around 140 of these New Zealand parrots are left, threatened by predation and climate change.Tooth-billed Pigeons: only 70 to 380 remain, endangered by hunting and habitat loss.African Forest Elephants: Occupying only 25% of their original range, their numbers are declining.Vaquitas: Only nine remain, critically endangered by illegal fishing despite bans.Hawksbill Turtles: Their population has dropped 80%, leaving them critically endangered.The study estimates that an annual investment of around $1.3 billion annually could potentially save 841 highly threatened species. Read the full study here.