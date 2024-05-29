Charges against Scottie Scheffler dropped; new video surfaces

The charges against Scottie Scheffler stemming from a May 17 arrest before the second round of the PGA Championship in Louisville, KY, will be dropped, reports The New York Post.Mike O'Connell, Jefferson County Attorney, filed a motion Wednesday to dismiss all charges against Scheffler because the golfer’s claim of a “big misunderstanding” was “corroborated by the evidence.”"Based upon the totality of the evidence, my office cannot move forward in the prosecution of the charges filed against Mr. Scheffler," O’Connell said. "Mr. Scheffler’s characterization that this was ‘a big misunderstanding’ is corroborated by the evidence." "The evidence we reviewed supports the conclusion that Detective Bryan Gillis was concerned for public safety at the scene when he initiated contact with Mr. Scheffler. However, Mr. Scheffler’s actions and the evidence surrounding their exchange and during this misunderstanding do not satisfy the elements of any criminal offenses." Earlier in the day, Terry Meiners of WHAS Radio reported Wednesday the agreement between the parties “stipulates that both sides agree not to pursue any legal action related to the ramifications” of Scheffler’s detainment earlier this month outside Valhalla Golf Club, site of the PGA Championship, per the New York Post.At the tournament there was an alleged miscommunication over traffic flow in the wake of a fatal accident involving a shuttlebus and pedestrian near the course, per the New York Post. After an altercation with an officer with the Louisville Metro Police Department, Scheffler, 27 was charged with second-degree assault of a police officer, third-degree criminal mischief, reckless driving and disregarding signals from officer directing traffic. Scheffler was released from custody before his tee time, finishing at 13-under par. The New York Post story comes after the newspaper reported earlier a new video surfaced of Scheffler, sitting in a police car after his arrest on May 17, talking to a cop. Scheffler was arriving at the PGA Championship golf tournament just prior to 6 a.m. when he was signalled by a police officer to pull over his car, but Scheffler says he didn’t stop because he didn’t know it was a cop telling him to stop and he was shaking after the cop hit him with his flashlight. In the video, Scheffler expressed fear over his interaction with Det. Bryan Gillis, who tried to stop him from advancing through traffic outside Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville, KY on his way to the second round of the tournament, reports the New York Post. It appears the video is from body cam footage from the officer in the car with Scheffler and not from Gillis, who did not have his body cam on, for which he was reprimanded by the Louisville Metro Police Department. In the video, Scheffler says, "My house is right up that road, so I was planning on getting here at 5:50 this morning to start my warmup for my tee time. I had to loop all the way around that way, took me about probably a half hour. So, I’m pulling in here, the police officer up there told me to come the opposite way with the traffic and then come in.” Scheffler then says he was told by the cop to stop and even though he had his window down, he did not know it was a cop, thinking it may have been a security guard. "And as I was pulling by him, he grabbed my arm,” says Scheffler. The officer in the car with Scheffler cut him off and asked why it mattered if it was an policeman or a security guard. ““You’re right. I should have stopped,” says Scheffler. “I did get a little bit impatient because I’m quite late for my tee time. And as he was reaching in the car, he grabbed my shoulder and hit me.” “Trying to get you to stop, right?” the officer asks. “Yes. It seemed to be a little overaggressive because the entrance was open and I pulled a little bit because I was afraid, I thought he was gonna start hitting me, and I didn’t know who he was,” Scheffler says. “He didn’t tell me he was a police officer. All I saw was the yellow jacket, I didn’t know what he was doing.” The officer tells Scheffler that Gillis was wearing the same yellow jacket he was that was labeled “police.” “You took him with your car and drug him, which is not a good thing,” the cop said. “To make it even worse, when he asked you to get out of the car, you refused to get out of the car.” Scheffler said he still wasn’t aware Gillis was a police officer and was looking around trying to find one. He said if he knew Gillis was a cop he would’ve been “less afraid,” reported the New York Post. “Panic kind of set in,” Scheffler says in the video. “As you can see, I’m still shaking because I was afraid. I didn’t know who he was. He didn’t say, ‘Police, get out of the car.’ He just hit me with his flashlight and yelled ‘Get out of the car.'” Scheffler later admitted he “should have stopped.”