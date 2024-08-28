WATCH: JD Vance tells Kamala Harris to go to hell

On Monday, former president Donald Trump travelled to Arlington National Ceremony to join Gold Star families (those that have lost family members in the military) to pay respect to the fallen. As Blaze Media reports, Trump was more specifically at Arlington to pay respect to the 13 service members killed three years ago during the Biden-Harris administration’s disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan. Trump’s appearance drew the ire of Esquire magazine’s political blogger, Charles P. Pierce who asked, "How the hell was this allowed to happen?" As pointed out by Blaze, "this is the same cemetery, where last year the Biden-Harris administration trampled graves and toppled the Jewish American-designed Reconciliation Memorial, which is open to members of the public, so it's unclear who exactly Pierce figured would prevent Trump's entry.” Last month, family members of several of the service members killed in the Afghanistan withdrawal took the stage at the Republican National Convention. Holding back tears, Christy Shamblin, the mother-in-law of Marine Sgt. Nicole Gee, said, "Joe Biden has refused to recognize their sacrifice. Donald Trump sent six hours in Bedminster with us. He allowed us to grieve. He allowed us to remember our heroes," reports Blaze. Neither Kamala Harris — who has boasted about signing off on the Afghanistan exit strategy — nor President Joe Biden, now into the second week of another vacation, were present in Arlington on Monday, although they both issued commemorative statements from afar, reports Blaze. Speaking on CNN on Monday from Fort Liberty, NC, Paula Knauss Selph, the mother of Army Staff Sgt. Ryan Christian Knauss, who was killed in the attack, had strong words criticizing Biden. “This administration has tried to sweep it under the rug, and that’s absolutely not going to work for this nation,” she said, adding that Vice President Kamala Harris holds “the same accountability as President Biden.” Trump's visit also drew the ire of the Harris campaign, prompting Trump’s vice-presidential candidate JD Vance to suggest Harris should take a trip. "To have those 13 Americans lose their lives and not fire a single person is disgraceful. Kamala Harris is disgraceful," said Vance. “Kamala Harris is so asleep at the wheel that she won't even do an investigation into what happened."