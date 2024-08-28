International

WATCH: JD Vance tells Kamala Harris to go to hell

JD Vance said Kamala Harris and Tim Walz make an interesting tag team because they were responsible for the severity of the riots in Minneapolis.
JD Vance said Kamala Harris and Tim Walz make an interesting tag team because they were responsible for the severity of the riots in Minneapolis. Courtesy CNN/Twitter
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Donald Trump
Kamala Harris
Jd Vance
Arlington National Cemetary

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news