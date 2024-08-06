WATCH: Pelosi denies orchestrating Biden’s ouster; wants stone-faced Joe on Mount Rushmore

Maybe it’s the salty San Francisco air, or perhaps something stronger, such as getting back into Joe Biden’s good books, but former speaker of the house, Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif) believes Biden should have his image carved out of the stone of Mount Rushmore in South Dakota, because he’s "such a consequential president.” Pelosi suggested Biden ascend to Mount Rushmore during an interview with Lesley Stahl that aired on the CBS Sunday Morning Show. “Even Stahl seemed surprised by Pelosi's insistence that Biden is "a Mount Rushmore kind of president," reports Blaze Media. The visages of former US presidents George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Abraham Lincoln and Theodore Roosevelt are carved at the top of Mount Rushmore. "Are you saying that [Biden] belongs up there on Mount Rushmore? Lincoln and Joe Biden?" Stahl asked. Pelosi didn’t offer a reason to compare Biden to Lincoln, who was a Republican, but did mention Roosevelt, also a Republican. "You have Teddy Roosevelt up there. And he’s wonderful. I don’t say take him down. But you can add Biden," Pelosi responded. That she may be reaching out to Biden may not be far-fetched, according to The New York Post, which reports Pelosi and Biden have not spoken to each other since he dropped out of the presidential race. Pelosi denies she was at the head of the charge of Democrats pushing Biden to take his name out of the running. She reportedly warned Biden his polling against Donald Trump made it clear to her that he couldn’t win in November, sources previously told CNN and Politico. Biden reportedly pushed back at, and was ‘seething’ at Pelosi, during the tough love conversation, sources told CNN. “I was asking for a campaign that would win,” Pelosi recounted of their conversation on CBS News Sunday. “And I wasn’t seeing that on the horizon,” reports The Post, adding when she was asked if everything was OK with her relationship with the president, she said, “You’d have to ask him, but I hope so. Look, I love Joe Biden, respected him for over 40 years.” Elsewhere in the CBS interview, Pelosi called Biden "such a consequential president" and claimed he was at the "top of his game" a few weeks ago when he decided to drop his bid for a second term in office. .South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem (R-SD), where Mount Rushmore is located posted a message to Pelosi, writing “Sorry Nancy, Mount Rushmore is not a place to celebrate someone who lied about his mental decline, willfully and knowingly endangered the lives of the American people, crushed American families, undermined the Constitution, and weakened our country at home and abroad.” As did former Arkansas governor Mike Huckabee who wrote, “Was Nancy sober when she said this?” Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy also weighed in, posting: “In an election cycle filled with a constant game of who can say the dumbest sh*t you’ve ever heard in your life this one takes the cake.”