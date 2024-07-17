WATCH: The infamous sloped roof; the Trump shooter on the roof; Trump leaving rally and arriving at hospital

In the aftermath of the attempted assassination of Donald Trump, the focus on the failed security provided to the former president is intensifying, with the Secret Service and local law enforcement pointing fingers at each other.“The Secret Service respects local law enforcement and we could not do our job, either investigatively (sic) or on a protective mission without them,” Secret Service Director, Kimberly Cheatle told CNN on Wednesday. “But the Secret Service is solely responsible for the design and implementation and execution of the site.” “We are doing an internal review and we look forward to the external review.” On FOX News on Wednesday, Speaker of the House Mike Johnson (R-LA) said he would be setting up a task force on Monday, comprised of Republicans and Democrats, “to get down to the bottom of this. I’m also going to call for her (Cheatle) resignation as well.” Additionally, James Comey, the House Oversight Committee chair announced early Wednesday afternoon he would be issuing a subpoena for Cheatle to appear before his committee.The Daily Caller News Foundation (DCNF) says the Secret Service’s explanations for the security failures aren’t adding up, citing security experts and former Secret Service agents. DCNF says the biggest question is how 20-year-old gunman, Thomas Matthew Crooks, who was spotted 30-minutes before his gun rampage, was able to get within rifle range of Trump. Cheatle said on ABC News on Monday local police were inside the building (AGR International) Crooks fired from, but no law enforcement was on the building’s roof, saying it was because the “sloped” roof made it unsafe. However, security experts and former Secret Service agents told DCNF that was a “big failure” and Cheatle’s explanation was insufficient. “Let’s just say the local law enforcement officers and the Secret Service agree that it’s just not safe to keep someone up there for a couple of hours,” former Secret Service agent Anthony Cangelosi told the DCNF. “Then the question is, well, how do we maintain its integrity otherwise? It’s not like you just throw your hands up and say ‘can’t do that.'” There was no “justifiable reason” for failing to cover the roof, added Cangelosi, suggesting they could put up a platform or “getting an officer on a lift.” Retired FBI agent Peter Yachmetz told DCNF the shooter was moving around on the “unsafe” roof prior to the incident. “The slope didn’t affect him,” Yachmetz told the DCNF. .Crooks was spotted on the roof 30 minutes before shots were fired, WPXI reported. He was recorded by rally-goers who watched him climbing onto the roof and tried to warn a police officer, claiming officials responded with confusion. “The reality is, regardless of the spin, that particular roof should have been under constant surveillance and or posted,” former secret service agent Tim Miller told the DCNF. .In the ABC News interview Cheatle said, “And then we sought assistance from our local counterparts for the outer perimeter. There was local police in that building." "However, a local law enforcement official told The New York Times on Tuesday the local forces were in an adjacent building, not the one the shooter was firing from," reports the DCNF. "The discrepancies in their accounts only add to the uncertainties surrounding who was responsible."Butler County PA Sheriff Michael Slupe declined to comment Tuesday to the DCNF, saying he is “backing away from media requests for comment and opinions. “There are too many questions being posed that I do not have first-hand knowledge of and too many fingers being pointed,” he said. “I am in charge of the Deputy Sheriffs and no other law enforcement agency. My Deputies performed their duties at their assigned areas and went above and beyond after the shooting started and ended in their actions to help people and assist police in clearing the nearby buildings.” Slupe did tell CNN an armed Butler Township officer encountered Crooks before he shot at Trump, but retreated down the ladder after Crooks pointed his gun at him, reports the DCNF, adding Slupe told KDKA-TV there was a security failure. Pennsylvania State Police confirmed they had no members “inside the building or staging in it.” “The Pennsylvania State Police provided all resources that the United States Secret Service (USSS) requested for former President Trump’s rally including approximately 30 to 40 troopers to assist with securing the inside perimeter,” Pennsylvania State Police Lieutenant Adam Reed told the DCNF. “Among PSP’s duties at the rally, the Department was not responsible for securing the building or property at AGR International.” Former Secret Service agent Jeffrey James told the DCNF protection “works in a series of concentric circles.” "Typically, there is an inner circle of Secret Service agents, a second circle that mixes both agents and local law enforcement, and an outer ring that is largely state and local partners." "If the agent in charge of the site told a local law enforcement officer on the outer perimeter that the building is his responsibility, then anything that happens is on the officer." “But if that agent didn’t find one of the local law enforcement partners and give very clear, direct directions, then it’s going to be the responsibility or the fault of that agent for not delegating that,” he told the DCNF. It’s unclear what instructions the Secret Service gave to local law enforcement. .The Secret Service did do a good job of getting Trump off the stage and delivering him to a local hospital, with a video of his arrival showing people glad to see him.