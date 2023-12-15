ZUCKERBUNKER: Meta founder building $100M Hawaii compound with underground bunker

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg is building a sprawling $100 million Hawaii compound with an underground bunker and its own food and energy sources. Wired reported Thursday Zuckerberg’s complex, called Koolau Ranch, on the Island of Kauai is under construction and is shaping up to be one of the most expensive personal construction projects in modern history. Koolau Ranch will consist of more than a dozen buildings with two central mansions connected by a tunnel leading to a 5,000-sq.-ft. underground shelter with an escape hatch accessible via ladder. It will house at least 30 bedrooms and 30 bathrooms and will feature guest houses and a group of 11 disk-shaped treehouses joined together by rope bridges. The bunker will hold a living space and mechanical room and feature a concrete and steel door. Construction documents show other exits and entrances throughout the compound’s buildings will have doors with keypad locks and soundproofing and the library will feature a secret door. One construction worker said cameras are everywhere and the plans show one smaller ranch building has more than 20 cameras. Koolau Ranch has another feature showing Zuckerberg might be planning for some sort of apocalypse.Sources said the builders hope to make it self-sufficient. A water tank and pump system will be housed on the property, where existing ranching and agriculture on the 1,400 acres provide food sources.He has built a six-foot-high wall around the compound and has all his contracted workers — no matter their level or involvement — sign non-disclosure agreements about working on it. A Zuckerberg spokesperson said he spent $160 million to purchase the land to build Koolau Ranch, where he, his wife and their children view as their family home. Meta could not be reached for comment in time for publication.