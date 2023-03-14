Free beer
The future has always been unpredictable, but these current times of accelerating change and uncertainty bring a heightened sense of unease about what tomorrow brings.

One of the most impactful factors driving change and unease is money. The Bank of Canada announced last week the key overnight rate will remain paused at 4.5% after eight consecutive rate hikes in the past year.

jcarlton61
jcarlton61

Until the power goes off or the government shuts it down … buy precious metals.

susjangrant.sg
susjangrant.sg

What will you do when the government takes over the internet and shuts off your access? Or power goes down and it shuts off your access. IF YOU CAN'T HOLD IT WELL THAT SAYS THE THIEVES CAN WIPE IT AWAY or BAIL IN.

martina1
martina1

Absolutely! Bitcoin as well as all other cryptos is nothing except a bunch of bits & bytes in computers, it is not actually real. Not that fiat currencies are much better but you can still use them to buy food if the power goes off. Never mind the incredible volatility Bitcoin has which makes it very difficult to exchange for goods.

Dan.Mackie
Dan.Mackie

Bitcoin baloney.

colbysquires74
colbysquires74

Good article. Education will certainly be the key for people to start adopting bitcoin. What needs to happen and is happening more every day is institutional adoption. It’s the underlying Blockchain technology that will change the world as we know it. Before long, our entire financial system will run on blockchain technology, and the majority of the population won’t even know that it’s happened. There are many cryptocurrencies that have utility and solve real world problems. Distributed ledger, technology, and decentralized finance are the future.

Drax
Drax

Value that is practically thin air and beyond your control can get blown away. Good luck with that!

