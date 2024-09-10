LETTERS: Burnaby residential plan the worst of socialism

I note that in the Land Use Designations on the Burnaby 2050 Land Use Map there is no provision for single family properties. The closest it comes is " Small-Scale Multi-Unit Housing", which indicates to me that by 2050 all single family property ownership will have been eliminated under this plan. I don't believe this is an oversight, but a complete surrender to the creeping socialism which has been taking over all our long established institutions and much of our lives.As a refugee from the totalitarianism which had taken root in eastern Europe in 1948, I see this as a substantial step in the same direction: private property being one of the pillars on which a free society is built. It took 42 years and many lives to shake off the Communist yoke that weighed down my former home country.I believe the Burnaby 2050 project as it stands is a product of the central planning and five-year plan mentality that failed to deliver anything but wealth for a few and poverty and grief for the rest. While urban planning is a necessity to prevent land use anarchy, it requires a substantially lighter touch and greater consideration of individual rights and responsibilities than what is implied by the present proposal.In light of the excellent geographic information system which the city maintains, the quality of the map and information associated with this proposal indicates the proponents have a very low opinion of the technical capability of the recipients of this information. Do any of these proponents reside in Burnaby?Two details from my vicinity — is there a reason the southernmost block of Jubilee Avenue is to be converted to park use? What institution is planned for the block bounded by Imperial, Willingdon, Hurst and McKay? How do the current residents feel about this?I note that the interactive map which I used to access numerous layers of information, such as zoning, location of services, older satellite data, etc. has either been removed from the city web site, or is now much more difficult to access, since I have been unable to locate it currently.Thomas HasekBurnaby.This is what the Western Standard is up againstThe Trudeau government is funding lies and propaganda by directly subsidizing the mainstream media. They do this to entrench the powerful Eastern, woke and corrupt interests that dominate the political, social and economic institutions in Canada. Federal authorities are constantly trying to censor us and stop us from publishing the stories that they don’t want you to read. Ottawa may weaponize our taxes and police against us, but we’ve got a powerful ally on our side.You. Free men, and free women. We need you to stand with us and become a member of the Western Standard. Here’s what you will get for your membership:Unlimited access to all articles from the Western Standard, Alberta Report, West Coast Standard, and Saskatchewan Standard, with no paywall. Our daily newsletter delivered to your inbox. .Access to exclusive Member-only WS events.Keep the West’s leading independent media voice strong and free.If you can, please support us with a monthly or annual membership. It takes just a moment to set up, and you will be making a big impact on keeping one the last independent media outlets in Canada free from Ottawa’s corrupting influence.