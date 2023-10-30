LETTERS: Carbon Tax? Carbon Pain

Re: Moe accuses Trudeau gov’t of exploiting carbon tax for votesBill Gates has astronomical wealth. He buys anything he wants. In a BBC interview, the billionaire admits he has one of the highest greenhouse gas footprints on the planet. But Gates says he contributes to things like "paying for offsets" and "direct air capture." Therefore he claims, his luxury spending is "not part of the problem." But that depends on what the problem is. Because if the big problem is ignorance of financial pain, then Bill Gates is a huge part of the problem. Here in Canada, 2023 has brought a floodtide of financial hardship. A man in Winnipeg cannot afford gas to visit his children who live with his ex-wife in Alberta. And tradespeople with long drives to work get little help from paltry carbon rebates. The Trudeau government admits that 8 million Canadians pay out more carbon tax than they get back. So these Canadians bear the tax with family cutbacks and deeper debt. Canadians are learning that the government's power to tax is — as the saying goes — the power to destroy. Is all the misery worth it? Retired engineer Gwyn Morgan gives one analysis. He writes, "if we took all [Canada's] gasoline and diesel-powered vehicles off the road for a full year, the total emissions avoided would offset just 56 hours’ worth of China’s emissions." Yet Canadians pay and pay because the Trudeau government says "it can't be free to pollute".Meanwhile Canada's well-to-do can live footloose and pain free. Because they, like Bill Gates, can carry on the same — paying the carbon tax with a self-contented smile. Gerald HeinrichsRegina, Sask