I was recently involved in a not-for-profit organization that micro-financed small home solar systems to off-grid Peruvians who would otherwise have no source of “healthy” energy.
This, of course, makes me an expert in “sustainable” energy. I am, in fact, not an expert, but I am surprised by how little general comprehension there is about the role wind and solar can legitimately play in Canada’s energy balance.
Wind and solar as energy sources are intermittent. Everyone knows that. But what does this practically mean? Planning for supplementary solar energy in Alberta means that there are on average, 1300 effective hours of sunlight per year. This means that you will need another energy source for the remaining 7,460 hours of the year. If your home solar system can produce six kilowatts of energy, then you can back out 7800 kilowatt-hours of energy from your annual bill and at 10 cents per kilowatt hour, you will save $780 per year. If the system costs three dollars per installed watt (in this case, $18,000) the payout for the system is twenty-three years. If batteries are added to the system so that energy can be stored, the cost will go up but the system will be more flexible. If there is a government rebate program, then the payout period will be decreased. Whether a 23-year payout represents a good business case for solar energy is your call. There are many reasons besides economics, after all, for installing solar panels.
Note that home solar systems “back out” energy when the sun is shining. Power lines are not disconnected from the house when the solar panels show up because solar energy is not predictable or reliable in short time increments. The solar system may deliver an abundance of power today but no power tomorrow. But you need power on both days, so what do you do? You remain connected to a reliable source of energy that will provide all your electrical needs at any moment of the day or year. No one builds or retrofits a home in which 25% of the energy comes from solar panels and 75% comes from the electrical utility. What appliance gets turned off when the sun doesn’t shine?
If that is how the homeowner justifies solar energy for his/her home, how much more important is it for the provincial utilities to follow suit. The provincial utilities must provide base load energy to meet all the electrical needs of the province at any point in time. With 100% of the energy needs covered by reliable base-load units, the utilities can then add in solar and wind energy sources to back out some of the base-load energy when the sun shines and the wind blows.
Why must the base load energy system be able to provide 100% of the energy demands? If the provincial energy mix is 25%t renewables and 75% base load, then which 25% of the province doesn’t get electricity when the sun isn’t shining and the wind isn’t blowing? And yes, that situation happens — just ask the folks in Europe and Texas. Base load energy from reliable sources such as coal, natural gas and nuclear must make up 100% of the energy needs of the province, or catastrophe is being invited.
Is solar and wind power less expensive than base load energy? In a capital cost sense, clearly not because the costs of solar and wind facilities are in addition to base load energy systems. In an operating cost sense, they are often less expensive than the base load systems and the trade-off between capital and operating cost is part of the matrix used by the power utilities in deciding whether to include wind and solar power sources.
As with homeowners, there are reasons other than economics for provincial utilities to include solar and wind energy in the mix. However, let us never mistakenly believe we can reduce the size of base-load energy systems to below 100% of demand and make up the difference with wind and solar energy contributions. If you think I am wrong, then please sign the contract stating that your house will be the first to lose energy when the sun and wind are not cooperating.
Murray Lytle, Ph.D. is a retired engineer living in Alberta. His resource development career took him around the world, and he was one of the last permanent members of the National Energy Board before it was modernized to the Canadian Energy Regulator.
