Peter Guthrie

Energy Minister Peter Guthrie, UCP candidate for Airdrie-Cochrane.

 By Dave Naylor

A friend recently reminded me of the 2018 oil production curtailment imposed by Premier Rachel Notley, and supported by the UCP and the Alberta Party, which normalized the heavy oil price differential. He then pointed out that there is an interesting election line-up in the constituency of Airdrie-Cochrane. The current Member of the Legislative Assembly for this area is Peter Guthrie, the Minister of Energy in the current UCP government. The NDP contender is law professor Shaun Fluker, who has written extensively about government policy and has addressed many of the pressing energy issues in Alberta. So, the existing Energy Minister is being challenged by a potential new energy minister depending upon the outcome of the election.

Shaun Fluker

Shaun Fluker, NDP candidate for Airdrie-Cochrane.

This is going to be interesting.

