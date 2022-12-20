CUPE Local 500 President Gord Delbridge, who represents the library, said the union received no information on new security measures or when the city wants to reopen the library.
“We’re hoping we’ll get some indicator on if they’re going to proceed on their own, or do they want to consult with us and other community groups?” said Delbridge.
“If the library administration just chooses to go ahead and do things on their own, without including others, such as the union and their staff, our members, as well as some community organizations as well, then it’s more likely to fail.”
Comparing the 2018 data, before metal detectors were installed, showed there were 559 incidents and 855,192 visitors. In 2022, there were 627 incidents and 519,581 visitors.
In February 2019, when the metal detectors were installed and remained through the rest of the year, there were 608,692 visitors and 317 incidents, an average of less than one incident per day.
A left-wing group Millennium for All campaigned to get rid of the metal detectors as they are “racist.”
The increase in 2022 incidents happened even when the library did not return to normal hours until June, because of COVID-19 restrictions.
Delbridge said the library staff is on edge as it averages almost two incidents every day.
“They’re concerned about their safety and well-being, and it’s understandable that they would be,” said Delbridge.
In November, there was another knife attack on the library’s fourth floor, where no one was seriously injured.
Winnipeg Mayor Scott Gillingham said the library would open December 19 after evaluating the “next steps for ensuring the safety of all staff and visitors.”
Now, the mayor said the library will stay closed indefinitely.
Delbridge said about half the CUPE workers returned to work for a “soft return” before the library opens to the public with increased security measures.
“It’s a good soft start for them to get back into the workplace, just amongst each other,” said Delbridge.
“It would be nice if we could find a way that we could bring everyone together in agreement as to what’s working or what we need to work towards. The staff want to have some type of security measures in place, but they want it to be done right.”
Delbridge said he hopes the city will train in-house security instead of bringing in a private security company.
“If we do this work internally … we’re not accepting the lowest bid and we’re not bound to the provisions of a contract,” said Delbridge.
“We can evolve and be able to adapt for staffing needs and community needs and for the patrons.”
Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard.
He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
(1) comment
Easy - bring the metal detectors back and tell the left-wing Millenium for All to stuff it.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.