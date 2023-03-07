Heather Stefanson’s Progressive Conservative (PC) Manitoba government on Tuesday unveils its final budget before the provincial election in October and is expected to include increased spending.
On Monday, Finance Minister Cliff Cullen said the province can spend more because of higher transfer payments from the federal government and the COVID-19 pandemic is over.
“That allows us to make strategic investments in healthcare, education, social programming, and, as you will see tomorrow, more affordability assistance for Manitobans,” said Cullen at a press conference.
The opposition parties said the PCs are buying voters with increased spending because their polling numbers are low.
“We’ve seen for the last few months the PCs have been hosing the province with money in an attempt to try to put out the fires they have created,” said Liberal Leader Dougald Lamont.
“The government has an opportunity in this budget to provide tax relief and balance the budget. It needs to make sure this opportunity isn't squandered,” said Canadian Taxpayers Federation Prairie Director Gage Haubrich.
The budget is expected to help with inflation, but not another cheque straight from the government.
“The budget allows us to do some things outside of putting cheques in the mail,” said Cullen.
"Taxpayers need Manitoba to step up and provide real relief. Inflation is still a problem and the government needs to make it easier for families to afford their ever-increasing bills,” said Haubrich.
"Manitobans pay some of the highest taxes in the country. A family making $75,000 in Winnipeg pays thousands more in provincial taxes than the same family in Regina, Calgary, or Toronto.”
“But the government doesn't have to look far for affordability measures that work and save people money. Both Alberta and Ontario cut gas taxes and their drivers save money every day. Premier Heather Stefanson recognizes the cost of the federally imposed carbon tax, [and] to help Manitobans offset that cost the government should cut the gas tax.”
Since 2009, Manitoba ran deficits every year except in 2019, with a small $5 million surplus. Cullen said the PCs have “promised to balance the budget by 2028.”
“Spending outpacing revenues has long been a problem in Manitoba. Over the past 10 years, the budget has been balanced only once,” said Haubrich.
“Since the pandemic started government revenue in Manitoba increased 16%, while spending has increased 24%. This is a problem that needs to end by controlling spending across the board.”
“The government must get serious about its finances and start paying down the debt to reduce interest costs. The projected interest costs for 2022-23 are $1.1 billion, or enough money to build the planned new hospital in Portage la Prairie three times.”
The NDP led the polls over the past two years and said the PCs are not to be trusted.
“There’s a lot of reasons to be worried that if we do continue to give this government the benefit of the doubt, they will continue to do what they’ve done over the last seven years, which is to continue to make cuts to the services that Manitobans rely on,” said NDP Finance Critic Adrien Sala.
Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard.
He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
