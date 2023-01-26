Heather Stefanson
Courtesy Darrin Morash/CBC

Premier Heather Stefanson’s Manitoba government announced a $200 million Carbon Tax Relief Fund (CTRF) to help 700,000 Manitobans cope with the “rising winter costs, from food to fuel.”

Gas pump

The CTRF is for Manitobans who earn less than $175,000 and filed a 2021 Manitoba provincial tax form. It is aimed at helping seniors, singles, and couples with or without children meet their bills.

Grocery Store Fruits and Vegetables

Grocery store fruits and vegetables 

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

(3) comments

Left Coast
Left Coast

Media bought off to promote Klimate nonsense . . .

The Associated Press revealed last year that it had scored $8 million to promote claims of human-caused ‘climate change’

The AP impartially described this massive conflict of interest as an illustration of “how philanthropy has swiftly become an important new funding source for journalism”. “

This far-reaching initiative will transform how we cover the climate story,” its executive editor claimed. That is no doubt true. And an incredibly damaging admission. The philanthropic quid-pro-quo saw five organizations fund the AP’s dedicated team of “more than two dozen journalists” to cover “climate issues” that the wire service would then plant in papers around the country to terrify Americans into supporting ‘green’ taxes and subsidies.

The Rockefeller Foundation, which is another of the Big 5 funding AP’s climate propaganda, put $500 million into green energy abroad. The William and Flora Hewlett Foundation, another of the AP’s climate sugar daddies, has numerous climate initiatives, and these include the Climate Finance Fund. The Foundation refuses to invest in companies that drill for gas or oil.

https://principia-scientific.com/how-green-investors-pay-the-media-to-promote-climate-change/

Paul S
Paul S

Trudeau keeps increasing the Carbon tax and provinces are trying to offset those increases for our populations.... Why are we even paying Carbon tax? Provinces are getting poorer and Trudeau's Liberals keep getting richer.... and he uses that money to buy more votes down East.

PersonOne
PersonOne

He does not use the Carbon Tax to fix anything... and we are one of the lowest emitters on the planet. No, its a money grab. so he can send more money to Ukraine and support the UN. You think only the US can launder money?

