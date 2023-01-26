Premier Heather Stefanson’s Manitoba government announced a $200 million Carbon Tax Relief Fund (CTRF) to help 700,000 Manitobans cope with the “rising winter costs, from food to fuel.”
The CTRF is for Manitobans who earn less than $175,000 and filed a 2021 Manitoba provincial tax form. It is aimed at helping seniors, singles, and couples with or without children meet their bills.
Stefanson said the CTRF is necessary because of the federal carbon tax increase and inflation.
“Last fall, we pledged to continue to help Manitobans as help was needed,” said Stefanson.
“Given the cost shock Manitobans are facing this winter from the federal carbon tax and other related increases, we believe Manitobans need our support again now.”
Stefanson continued to ask the federal government to “put an immediate halt on the carbon tax and its harmful increases.”
Every single person receives $225 and it is $375 per couple. The partner with the lower income will receive the payment.
“Our initial affordability package focused on helping families with children address back-to-school costs and seniors with fixed or low incomes address inflation-related challenges,” said Stefanson.
“Our new Carbon Tax Relief Fund will broaden access to support almost every Manitoban who has to drive to work, take their kids to activities or go out to buy groceries.”
Manitoba’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) hit a 40-year high in June 2022 at 9.4%. In December 2022, the Manitoba CPI was at 8%, the highest among the provinces.
“Food and transportation costs have risen dramatically in the last few months, putting pressure on family finances,” said Stefanson.
“But every family’s circumstances are different, and they will know how to best spend this money to help them make ends meet.”
The $200 million CTRF is the beginning of a $850 million relief package to be released over the “coming days” to help the healthcare system, support municipalities with “targeted project funding,” and “help communities and industries to continue to recover.”
“Our government is committed to helping Manitobans make ends meet as they continue to face rising prices due to inflation and the largely hidden, federally imposed carbon tax,” said Stefanson.
“We truly hope this new Carbon Tax Relief Fund will help ease the strain many families are facing this winter.”
Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard.
He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
(3) comments
Media bought off to promote Klimate nonsense . . .
The Associated Press revealed last year that it had scored $8 million to promote claims of human-caused ‘climate change’
The AP impartially described this massive conflict of interest as an illustration of “how philanthropy has swiftly become an important new funding source for journalism”. “
This far-reaching initiative will transform how we cover the climate story,” its executive editor claimed. That is no doubt true. And an incredibly damaging admission. The philanthropic quid-pro-quo saw five organizations fund the AP’s dedicated team of “more than two dozen journalists” to cover “climate issues” that the wire service would then plant in papers around the country to terrify Americans into supporting ‘green’ taxes and subsidies.
The Rockefeller Foundation, which is another of the Big 5 funding AP’s climate propaganda, put $500 million into green energy abroad. The William and Flora Hewlett Foundation, another of the AP’s climate sugar daddies, has numerous climate initiatives, and these include the Climate Finance Fund. The Foundation refuses to invest in companies that drill for gas or oil.
https://principia-scientific.com/how-green-investors-pay-the-media-to-promote-climate-change/
Trudeau keeps increasing the Carbon tax and provinces are trying to offset those increases for our populations.... Why are we even paying Carbon tax? Provinces are getting poorer and Trudeau's Liberals keep getting richer.... and he uses that money to buy more votes down East.
He does not use the Carbon Tax to fix anything... and we are one of the lowest emitters on the planet. No, its a money grab. so he can send more money to Ukraine and support the UN. You think only the US can launder money?
