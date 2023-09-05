Heather Stefanson
Courtesy Darrin Morash/CBC

Manitoba’s 43rd provincial election officially started on Tuesday, with the Progressive Conservative (PC) government promising tax cuts to help people with the high cost of inflation.

The PC’s will cut the lowest income group’s tax rate by half over another four-year mandate if they win, translating into a 1.35% tax cut annually over four years.

Tags

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

