Wab Kinew
Image courtesy of Wab Kinew

Manitoba NDP Leader Wab Kinew is using “deceptive tactics” by “flip-flopping” on important election issues to sometimes mimic his opposition’s policy, claimed PC candidate Kevin Klein.

“How can Manitobans trust Wab Kinew when he doesn’t even trust his own policies?” said Klein in a press release.

Tags

Senior Columnist (Manitoba)

Linda Slobodian is the Senior Manitoba Columnist for the Western Standard based out of Winnipeg. She has been an investigative columnist for the Calgary Herald, Calgary Sun, Edmonton Sun, and Alberta Report.

Recommended for you

(2) comments

terryc
terryc

How about that Wab pushed his pregnant GF down the stairs years ago. I don't want to vote for a woman abuser.

Report Add Reply
Woodrow George
Woodrow George

Wab Kinew is greasey and not to be trusted. hH'll say anything to win.

Memo to Manitoba PCs: get rid of the word "progressive"; it has come to mean "woke".

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.