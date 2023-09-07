Linda Slobodian is the Senior Manitoba Columnist for the Western Standard based out of Winnipeg.
She has been an investigative columnist for the Calgary Herald, Calgary Sun, Edmonton Sun, and Alberta Report.
Manitoba NDP Leader Wab Kinew is using “deceptive tactics” by “flip-flopping” on important election issues to sometimes mimic his opposition’s policy, claimed PC candidate Kevin Klein.
“How can Manitobans trust Wab Kinew when he doesn’t even trust his own policies?” said Klein in a press release.
At issue is the NDP’s about-face on cutting services to achieve a balanced budget and whether parents have a right to know what pronouns their children use in school.
“The Manitoba NDP needs to come clean about their deceptive tactics relating to some of the most important issues facing Manitobans in the upcoming provincial election, after quietly changing their answers in the CBC’s Vote Compass survey after they were published earlier this week,” said Klein.
On Monday, the CBC published the survey results designed to help voters determine which political party’s platforms matched their beliefs. A total of 7,401 people responded.
Initially, the NDP said they “somewhat agree” the provincial deficit should be reduced even if that means service cuts.
“By Tuesday evening, however, they had changed their position to match the PCs, indicating they ‘somewhat disagree.’”
When asked if “schools should always inform parents if their child uses different gender pronouns in the classroom than they do at home,” the NDP’s first response was “somewhat agree.”
“Overnight, they changed their answer to ‘somewhat disagree.”’
The PCs have vowed to make it a priority to “codify it into law” that parents have the right to be involved in their children’s education.
Education is not one of the issues listed on the NDP’s campaign website.
Klein, who is seeking a seat in Kirkfield Park, said Manitobans deserve the truth.
“It’s clear the NDP is willing to say anything to get elected, but which position is real?”
“Wab Kinew is deliberately misleading Manitobans about where he stands on important matters.”
“Since the beginning of this campaign, Wab Kinew has been copying and pasting PC policy into his own platform — on public safety, on property tax rebates and on healthcare.”
Linda Slobodian is the Senior Manitoba Columnist for the Western Standard based out of Winnipeg.
She has been an investigative columnist for the Calgary Herald, Calgary Sun, Edmonton Sun, and Alberta Report.
(2) comments
How about that Wab pushed his pregnant GF down the stairs years ago. I don't want to vote for a woman abuser.
Wab Kinew is greasey and not to be trusted. hH'll say anything to win.
Memo to Manitoba PCs: get rid of the word "progressive"; it has come to mean "woke".
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.