Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
Manitoba PC candidate Rochelle Squires (Riel) announced on Wednesday Heather Stefanson's PC government plans to help first-time homebuyers by getting rid of the Land Transfer Tax, if they get re-elected.
“Too many Manitobans are struggling to make ends meet, let alone save up for the down payment and closing costs of buying their first home,” said Squires.
“The unfair Land Transfer Tax hits young Manitobans hard, which is why our government will get rid of this hurdle and help make the dream of owning a home a reality.”
In Manitoba, homebuyers have to pay a Land Transfer Tax, which is based on the home's value in the market and a registration fee.
On average, for a regular detached single-family home sold in Winnipeg in July, this Land Transfer Tax adds up to around $5,700.
Squires pointed out the Land Transfer Tax, which is one of the highest in Canada, was created by an NDP government back in 1987 and the NDP increased this tax again in 2004.
“Home ownership is the dream of every new and young Manitoban. But rising house prices and mortgage rates are pushing those dreams further and further out of reach,” said Squires.
“While the federal NDP-Liberal coalition ignores the consequences of their inflationary deficits, only a PC government will continue taking action to permanently improve housing affordability in Manitoba.”
“I’m the son of immigrants, a university graduate, and I work as a home builder. But young people like me are finding it increasingly difficult to buy a house,” said Navraz Brar, the PC candidate for Burrows.
“The NDP-Liberal coalition's housing policies have been disastrous for Canada. While Manitoba is still more affordable than cities like Toronto and Vancouver, the PCs are the only party fighting to help first-time home buyers get into the housing market.”
The Manitoba election is set for October 3, 2023, with early voting running from September 23 until September 30.
(2) comments
Another one promise candidate to get elected. Then what?? Don't trust these people!!
I don’t trust Stephanson. What what other options is there? I would like to see the PC’s win. Then they should replace Stephanson as leader. Stephanson had really sever lock down measures. She is a WEF puppet.
