Manitoba PC candidate Rochelle Squires (Riel) announced on Wednesday Heather Stefanson's PC government plans to help first-time homebuyers by getting rid of the Land Transfer Tax, if they get re-elected.

“Too many Manitobans are struggling to make ends meet, let alone save up for the down payment and closing costs of buying their first home,” said Squires. 

