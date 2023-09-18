Heather Stefanson's Progressive Conservative party, if elected again, plans to spend $120 million on a permanent recruitment fund.
PC candidate Rochelle Squires (Riel) announced on Monday this fund will help recruit more healthcare workers to Manitoba.
“The Health Human Resources Action Plan was meant to bring more healthcare professionals into the system, and I’m proud to announce that it was a resounding success. More than 2,000 healthcare professionals are now on board in Manitoba. That’s what a stable, experienced government delivers,” said Squires.
“This new fund will build on the success of our recruitment and retention efforts by providing stable, permanent funding to continue strengthening our workforce.”
Squires stated the new money will help with staffing needs right now and for jobs at new and improved healthcare facilities that will open in the next few years. The PCs have budgeted and began the building process during their last term as the government.
Out of all the money available, $40 million will be set aside specifically for hiring and keeping staff in rural areas.
"We are happy to see the progress made for the recruitment and retention of healthcare professionals as long-term and ongoing priorities,” said Marco Pena, head of the Filipino Nurses Association.
“Retaining and attracting nurses and other healthcare workers in this province is key to keeping our healthcare system running.”
PC candidate Kevin Klein (Kirkfield Park) pointed out certain healthcare projects might be in danger if the NDP wins the election.
These projects include improvements to the Grace Hospital ICU, St. Boniface Emergency Room, and Concordia Operating Room, expanding the Health Sciences Centre Bed Tower and Surgical Centre of Excellence and renovating Portage Place.
“(NDP leader) Wab Kinew has promised to build almost a dozen new medical facilities without committing to the existing projects underway, without strategic or clinical backing and with absolutely no indication on how he plans to staff them,” said Klein.
“Not only is the PC health capital plan fully costed, it’s already underway.”
“We know that healthcare wasn’t broken overnight and that it can’t be fixed overnight, no matter what other political parties say,” said Klein.
“With the new Health Care Recruitment Fund, PCs have a plan to add staffing capacity to the healthcare system, whereas the NDP just have cynical, vote-buying promises — with no plan on how to staff all these new facilities, in the middle of a worldwide staffing crisis.”
Klein also mentioned the ongoing healthcare capital plan, which costs more than $3 billion, has received support from healthcare experts and leaders.
Klein stated Kinew has already made nearly $3 billion in election promises, but he has yet to confirm he will continue the investments made by the PCs.
“More than $1.5 billion in spending is on the books for HSC alone,” Klein said.
“Wab simply can’t do it without cutting projects or raising your taxes.”
The NDP promised to recruit 400 doctors and 300 nurses if they form the next Manitoba government.
"The staffing crisis in healthcare is the defining issue in the health system today. It will be the biggest challenge for Manitoba’s next government,” said Kinew.
"If we keep putting more dollars into the same old approach to healthcare here in Manitoba, we will not get the results we need.”
The Manitoba election is set for October 3, 2023, with early voting running from September 23 until September 30.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.