Manitoba’s NDP hold a one-seat lead in the provincial election, expected to be a nail-biter until voters head to the polls on October 3, according to 338Canada.

The NDP would win 28 seats, compared with the PCs at 27, and the Liberals at two, if an election were held now, determined the September 8 poll.

Senior Columnist (Manitoba)

Linda Slobodian is the Senior Manitoba Columnist for the Western Standard based out of Winnipeg. She has been an investigative columnist for the Calgary Herald, Calgary Sun, Edmonton Sun, and Alberta Report.

Dan.Mackie
Dan.Mackie

6 ridings in Calgary switched from UCP to NDP because of voting machine results, opposite from total of all other polling stations. None went UCP for that reason. Sure, if you can't see the flies in that, you are not looking.

Dan.Mackie
Dan.Mackie

Same lies as in the Alberta election, also using voting machines, no corruption there moving right along...

Dan.Mackie
Dan.Mackie

Same lies as in the Alberta election, setting up for corruption in the election process.

Mars Hill
Mars Hill

Conservatives should have another leader.

FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

As bad as it was under some conservative governments during Covid, it could have been much much worse if we had more NDP premiers backing up the maniac in Ottawa

