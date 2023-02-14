A nine-year-old girl was violently attacked by three dogs while walking alone to her friend’s house.
The Thompson RCMP received a call at approximately 5:10 PM February 1 about “large dogs chasing kids around on Baffin Crescent in Thompson.”
A nine-year-old girl was violently attacked by three dogs while walking alone to her friend’s house.
The Thompson RCMP received a call at approximately 5:10 PM February 1 about “large dogs chasing kids around on Baffin Crescent in Thompson.”
When the officers responded, they could not find the dogs, but learned an injured girl was sent to the hospital.
“Officers responded immediately, but no dogs were located,” said the RCMP.
“After speaking with area residents, officers learned an injured child was taken to local hospital with significant injuries.”
“Investigation determined a nine-year-old female was walking alone to her friend’s house when three dogs started jumping on her, knocking her to the ground,” said the RCMP.
“The dogs were biting at her and ripping at her jacket. Passers-by saw what was happening and were able to drag the youth away from the dogs and get her to family, who immediately transported her to hospital. She suffered non-life threatening serious injuries to her leg and was transported to Winnipeg hospital for surgery.”
The police found the three dogs at a neighbour of the victim, with two dogs being his dogs and one of which he was taking care.
“Officers were able to track down the dogs responsible for the attack and engaged Animal Control with the City of Thompson,” said the RCMP.
“The owner of two of the dogs, who cooperated with police, was a neighbour of the victim. He had also been watching a third dog. Two of the dogs are Belgian Malinois and one dog is a German Shepherd.”
“The dogs were seized and the 31-year-old male owner was charged with criminal negligence,” said the RCMP.
“After Vicious Animal Hearings, it was determined by the city all three dogs will be euthanized. Further, the male charged was banned by the city from owning animals in Thompson moving forward.”
Reporter (Saskatchewan)
Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.