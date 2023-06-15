Manitoba RCMP are on the scene of a deadly crash near Carberry between a semi and a bus carrying seniors to a nearby casino.
RCMP say 15 people were killed in the crash with another 10 being rushed to nearby hospitals. Both drivers survived. The weather was clear at the time.
Hospital officials said the injured suffered head and orthopedic injuries and were transported to four different hospitals.
RCMP said it is likely the worst crash in Manitoba history.
Most of the victims were from Dauphin, a small town with a population of less than 10,000.
As of last night, RCMP had not been able to tell families the names of the dead.
A phone line — 204-647-5058 — for families of the victims seeking information.
The Western Standard has learned the bus left the Dauphin Active Living Centre at 9:30 a.m., carrying seniors to the Sandhills Casino.
“They gathered to leave from this spot. I’m not sure of the individuals who were on the bus. I don’t know who was on their list, administrator Kim Armstrong told the Western Standard.
“It was a casino trip. But it was not our tour.”
“We’re a senior’s centre. People come and go from here. We’re not a personal care home. We are an activity centre.”
“It’s of course shocking. It’s a shock for the community.”
RCMP Supt. Rob Lawson said officers were called to the crash at 11:43 a.m. at the intersection of Hwy. 1 and Hwy. 5 near Carberry, a town located two hours west of Winnipeg.
He said the senior's vehicle was trying to cross the highway when it was struck by the semi, which was eastbound on Hwy. 1.
He said the southbound bus had already crossed the westbound lanes of the Trans Canada when it was struck by the eastbound lanes.
Tracy Leitch told CTV she was driving along the Trans-Canada about noon Thursday when she came upon the scene of the crash.
"Before we got up to the scene, we (had) seen a lot of smoke," she said.
She told CTV she saw a semi truck with its front end crumpled and smoking, and another vehicle which she said was badly damaged.
"There was nothing left of the vehicle," she said, saying she has never seen a crash like this before.
"I was almost in tears and almost had a panic attack. Like I just felt really sick to my stomach."
Nirmesh Vadera, who was working in the area around the time of the crash, told CTV he saw a semi-truck and what he said appeared to be a passenger vehicle that was on fire.
"I can't describe it, because I've never saw this much flame and all the accident," he said.
"People were trying to save themselves and … medical staff, fire staff, they were helping them to get out. It is hard to describe, but it was horrible."
Witness John Proven said he saw a semi-trailer truck nearby with a burned front end, and said a burning vehicle in the ditch looked like a van.
He saw about 20 police vehicles and seven or eight ambulances at the scene.
"I have never seen an accident that big," Proven told CBC News in a phone interview.
"It's a little bit shocking."
Josh Carson, a truck driver from Stony Mountain, told 680 CJOB the situation looked very serious as he drove by.
“There was a semi, pretty smashed up, and a shorter passenger bus in the ditch on fire,” he said.
“There were people all over the place, some looked like they were getting medical attention … it for sure looked like a pretty bad one.”
Premier Heather Stefanson offered her condolences to the victims on Twitter.
My heart breaks hearing the news of the tragic accident near Carberry. My most sincere condolences go out to all those involved.— Heather Stefanson (@HStefansonMB) June 15, 2023
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre said his heart was “broken” over the news and thanked first responders at the scene.
My heart is broken to hear of the victims in the horrific crash near Carberry, Manitoba earlier today. Thank you to the police, firefighters and ambulances on the scene helping people at this tragic time.— Pierre Poilievre (@PierrePoilievre) June 15, 2023
The crash prompted Health Sciences Centre in Winnipeg to declare a code orange for a mass casualty incident.
(3) comments
This is one of many intersections that should have an interchange on. We seem to put up with lousy highways vis a vis the US interstate system. I wonder how much improved the TCH could be with like say 16.3 Billion in improvements. I rest my case.
I’m paranoid to drive on the highways now because of all the vaxxed drivers that might die suddenly and unexpectedly.
Me too. I'm even more paranoid about getting on a plane. Almost all national and international pilots are vaccinated.
Our fears aside, I wish to offer condolences to the families of those injured and killed.
