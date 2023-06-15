Carberry crash

 Image courtesy of Leighton Hardinge via CBC

Manitoba RCMP are on the scene of a deadly crash near Carberry between a semi and a bus carrying seniors to a nearby casino.

RCMP say 15 people were killed in the crash with another 10 being rushed to nearby hospitals. Both drivers survived. The weather was clear at the time.

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

Senior Columnist (Manitoba)

Linda Slobodian is the Senior Manitoba Columnist for the Western Standard based out of Winnipeg. She has been an investigative columnist for the Calgary Herald, Calgary Sun, Edmonton Sun, and Alberta Report.

(3) comments

free the west
free the west

This is one of many intersections that should have an interchange on. We seem to put up with lousy highways vis a vis the US interstate system. I wonder how much improved the TCH could be with like say 16.3 Billion in improvements. I rest my case.

fpenner
fpenner

I’m paranoid to drive on the highways now because of all the vaxxed drivers that might die suddenly and unexpectedly.

guest50
guest50

Me too. I'm even more paranoid about getting on a plane. Almost all national and international pilots are vaccinated.

Our fears aside, I wish to offer condolences to the families of those injured and killed.

