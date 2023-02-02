Groundhog

The night before he was set to predict whether spring would be early or late, Val-d'Espoir Quebec groundhog Fred la marmotte was found dead. He was nine-years old.

"In life, the only thing that's certain is that nothing is certain," a sombre Groundhog Day event organizer Roberto Blondin said in front of a crowd on Thursday morning. "Well, this year it's true. It's true and it's unfortunate. I announce to you the death of Fred."

Bureau Chief (Parliament Hill)

Matthew Horwood is the Parliamentary Bureau Chief of the Western Standard based in the Parliamentary Bureau. He has a degree in journalism from Carleton University and has been a reporter for the Hill Times and the Ottawa Business Journal.

Recommended for you

(1) comment

Debra C
Debra C

I don’t know - this just doesn’t seem like a good sign 🤔.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.