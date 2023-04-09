In Alberta, there is a political action committee (PAC) called Take Back Alberta (TBA) that's been active for a few years now. The PAC has been drawing the attention of local media lately while academics and other political pundits have been clutching pearls over its actions. The establishment is issuing dire warnings that this nefarious PAC is gaining undue influence on the political landscape.
PACs exist across the country in many forms. They are essentially non-party organizations trying to influence the political spectrum. They range across the political spectrum from left to right. Take Back Alberta is unapologetically conservative leaning. So are several other Alberta PACs though and none of them are setting off the alarm bells among the establishment like TBA is.
Take Back Alberta has been holding townhall style meetings all over the province. When one was held near my place, I popped out to see in person what the fuss was about.
I joined perhaps 150 people to listen to the group’s leader David Parker explain what the purpose of the group was and what its intentions were. The presentation was about an hour long and casual in style. Most of it was taken up by Parker sharing his own political history. Toward the end, Parker finally revealed the odious agenda of his group.
Was it a shameless fundraising pitch to pad his pockets?
No. There was an ask for donations but it was a soft-sell and a bucket wasn’t even passed.
Was there a call to action for mass demonstrations or political sabotage? Perhaps an attempt to encourage attendees to intimidate voters or stuff ballot boxes?
No. Nothing of the sort.
I will reveal this underhanded agenda right now. Hold on to your seats.
David Parker and his group Take Back Alberta is encouraging people to get out and become active within the political system.
That’s it. That’s all.
From encouraging people to join local library boards to taking part in provincial election nominations, TBA is simply telling people to quit complaining and start taking part.
You see, David Parker and his organization are revealing a well kept secret in Canadian politics the establishment doesn’t want exposed. The academic, political and media elites of the nation count on citizen apathy to maintain their positions.
Ever wonder why so many universities have gone off the deep end?
Why so many nutty civic politicians manage to get ridiculous policies entrenched?
Why despised federal and provincial politicians seem to hold onto their seats forever?
It’s because we let them. Simple as that.
We have the means to fire them and replace them all with whoever we choose, but we have given up on that responsibility. Voter levels in most elections are shamefully low. Especially at local levels of government. We need people to get off their butts more often to cast their ballots. The thing is though, there is more to democracy than just going out to vote. People need to start taking part in the process along every step of the way.
Fewer than 3% of Canadians hold memberships in political parties. Is it any wonder the parties continue to select candidates and leaders who don’t represent the constituents well? The number of people who take part in community associations, school boards or yes, library boards is even lower.
An active and tiny minority tail has been wagging the Canadian dog for a long time. A small number of people can achieve a great deal of change just by taking part. Parker is encouraging commoners to take part and it is scaring the bejesus out of the establishment folks holding positions of power.
PACs have been around, spending dollars on advertising and holding events for decades. The impact of all that activity is limited though.
Having a PAC organizing people to become politically active within every riding in a province is going to have a huge impact on policy and who gets to impose it. Parker and his group have found the path to change and the establishment knows it. That’s why a PAC is suddenly garnering so much attention.
I am not trying to cheerlead for Take Back Alberta. They tend to be dominated by people more socially conservative than I but I respect their right to organize and their success with it.
If one doesn’t like what TBA is doing the solution isn’t to try and demonize the group, its leadership or its goals. The solution is to fight fire with fire. Organize opponents on the ground. Get people to meetings and polls.
Use the democratic means sitting right in front of you. The process isn’t a secret. It just hasn’t been used.
If Parker’s organization makes people from all sides of the political spectrum get up and become active in their communities, we will all be better for it.
If any agenda is to be questioned, it is that put forth by those who fear citizens organizing and using legitimate democratic tools to achieve change. What is the establishment so afraid of? The unwashed masses daring to stand up for themselves?
Good. Its time the establishment had a shaking up.
