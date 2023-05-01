PSAC Picketers Green Sign
Image courtesy of CBC

The Public Service Alliance of Canada (PSAC) reached a tentative agreement with the Treasury Board (TB) for more than 120,000 federal government workers, with strike action continuing for the 35,000 Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) workers.

The non-CRA workers are to return to work on May 1 at 9 a.m. EST or their next scheduled shift.

Tags

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

Recommended for you

(4) comments

northrungrader
northrungrader

It was a tough gig, being on strike, while collecting a full paycheque from the Canadian taxpayers. Almost like there was no difference from the last 3 years, except now we 100% know they are nothing but Parasites.

Report Add Reply
Dutchy1985
Dutchy1985

120000 workers go on strike and hardly anyone notices

Report Add Reply
Forward Thinking
Forward Thinking

That's really a shame. I was hoping these worthless grifting, war criminals would be permanently gone.

Report Add Reply
mcumming
mcumming

Socialism- How do you like it so far.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.