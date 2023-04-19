PSAC picket line
Image courtesy of PSAC

Just after a 9 p.m. deadline set by the Public Service Alliance of Canada (PSAC) union on Tuesday, Chris Aylward, national president of the PSAC, told reporters outside an Ottawa hotel that around 155,000 employees working for the federal government would go on strike at midnight on Tuesday.

Chris Aylward PSAC

“The members are pumped,” said Aylward.

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

(5) comments

Frank Jack
Frank Jack

Now is our chance for an experiment - don’t let these parasites go back to work and see if anything changes. When you’re striking to have your employer shove more DEI garbage down your throat, I’m guessing you don’t have a real job to begin with.

Report Add Reply
Nunyah
Nunyah

S▪︎▪︎t can the whole lot of them, useless overpaid Totalitarian Trudeau minions. While real Canadians suffer through higher taxes, inflation, joblessness and homelessness these parasites demand more.

Report Add Reply
guest800
guest800

I love Trudeau’s post national Canada!

I’m a happy goy!

Report Add Reply
northrungrader
northrungrader

Maybe the picket lines will last 21 days and we can Emergency Act them. Imagine the money we can seize from 155,000 protestors, plus every organizer. 49 days in jail with no bail. Publication bans, no contact for the organizers except in the presence of lawyers.

Report Add Reply
Tommy Digger
Tommy Digger

Lazy bones

Report Add Reply

