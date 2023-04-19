Just after a 9 p.m. deadline set by the Public Service Alliance of Canada (PSAC) union on Tuesday, Chris Aylward, national president of the PSAC, told reporters outside an Ottawa hotel that around 155,000 employees working for the federal government would go on strike at midnight on Tuesday.
“The members are pumped,” said Aylward.
“The members, as I said last week, they spoke loudly [in a strike vote]. They spoke very clearly. And our members are prepared to fight for a good, decent, fair collective agreement.”
Aylward said the union would continue negotiating with the Canadian government if they remained engaged in the collective bargaining process.
“We are still a ways apart, but we’re staying at the table because we’re still hopeful, and our goal is still to get to a tentative agreement,” said Aylward.
This strike is one of the biggest in Canada's history. There will likely be disruptions in the processing of passport applications and tax returns, as well as issues related to supply chain management.
Due to high inflation rates the striking government workers want increased wages, protections related to remote work, inclusive anti-racism and harassment training, and an end to outsourcing services.
Approximately 35,000 Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) staff and 124,000 Treasury Board (TB) staff are on strike. TB striking workers include administrative personnel from various government departments and agencies, as well as research librarians, teaching assistants, and plumbers.
Since Friday, both of these groups have been in a “legal strike position” following a vote in which most PSAC members said they would participate in a strike if necessary.
The federal government has indicated that a total of 28 departments and agencies will be affected by the strike. This includes Transport Canada, Veterans Affairs, and Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship.
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh said he was “disappointed” in the “government’s failure” to reach an agreement with PSAC. Singh said the NDP supports the workers and stands behind them.
“These dedicated workers answered the call to action during the pandemic — making sure that Canadians had the support they needed to get through a challenging time,” said Singh.
“For two years, PSAC members have been voicing their legitimate demands for fair wages, job security and a safe working environment. Yet, the government continued to drag its feet and has provoked this crisis.”
Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
(5) comments
Now is our chance for an experiment - don’t let these parasites go back to work and see if anything changes. When you’re striking to have your employer shove more DEI garbage down your throat, I’m guessing you don’t have a real job to begin with.
S▪︎▪︎t can the whole lot of them, useless overpaid Totalitarian Trudeau minions. While real Canadians suffer through higher taxes, inflation, joblessness and homelessness these parasites demand more.
I love Trudeau’s post national Canada!
I’m a happy goy!
Maybe the picket lines will last 21 days and we can Emergency Act them. Imagine the money we can seize from 155,000 protestors, plus every organizer. 49 days in jail with no bail. Publication bans, no contact for the organizers except in the presence of lawyers.
Lazy bones
