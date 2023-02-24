Loblaws

Food retail sales climbed nearly 9% overall and on a same-store basis in the fourth quarter, Loblaw reported.

 Courtesy Loblaw

More than 17,000 Canadians have signed a petition demanding Parliament conduct a special investigation of Loblaw Companies Ltd. The nation’s largest grocer yesterday reported net yearly earnings of $1.9 billion with a 4.7% gain in same-store food sales.

“Open a parliamentary investigation into Loblaw Companies for their pandemic profiteering, greed-flation and continued price gouging of Canadians,” said the electronic petition filed with the Commons by New Democrat MP Blake Desjarlais (Edmonton Griesbach).

lianeboeckx
lianeboeckx

How many more millions did Trudeau just give the Weston’s again. . .

Left Coast
Left Coast

People . . . . the Cause of ALL inflation & High Prices in CANADA is the Justin & Jagmeet Show . . . These two inept Clowns have OUTSPENT every other Federal Govt in Canada since Confederation ALL Added Together!

They have Printed more CASH & DEVALUED your $$$s . . . . and now you buy much less with your money.

Elect stupid people and you get squeezed . . .

mcumming
mcumming

Socialism- How do you like it so far?

mcumming
mcumming

Over spending by Trudeau and before him the overspending of Notley has given us inflation which has raised prices and we will (the taxpayer ) will have to pay back which is due to the stupidity of our liberal and NDP socialist governments.

mcumming
mcumming

There is a government stupidity reason for most of the high prices. I am paying $4ooo a year more due to Rachel Notley and her cutting cheap power by getting rid of coal generation even though it is really not an emission problem. Just socialist stupidity. Also she and TTtrudeau are responsible for much more unnecessary costs with a high carbon tax which we pay through the nose for every time we but groceries in spite of our inability to realise that our total world emissions are a miniscule !.5% and will not help. How stupid do you have to be to be a socialist. I deal with Loblaws for my groceries and with their many plans I save a lot.

Only Freedom Matters Now
Only Freedom Matters Now

OMG people are stupid. The grocery business is one of the toughest out there measured on tonnage and penny profit i.e. a lot of tons of cans need to be moved to make money.

My understanding is that in Venezuela, the socialist government decided to put a cap on margins for business. Look at them now.

You want to be forced to have to eat your dogs to exist? Keep going down this road. Idiots!

PersonOne
PersonOne

[thumbup] NDP anti business campaign caused this

Grinder
Grinder

Correct, thin margins, success based on volumes. Good of people to stand up for their beliefs but the real cause of massive increase of groceries is inflation and a corrupt batch of politicians across the country who, as Tom T Hall once sang, are "Spending money we ain't got"!

