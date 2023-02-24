More than 17,000 Canadians have signed a petition demanding Parliament conduct a special investigation of Loblaw Companies Ltd. The nation’s largest grocer yesterday reported net yearly earnings of $1.9 billion with a 4.7% gain in same-store food sales.
“Open a parliamentary investigation into Loblaw Companies for their pandemic profiteering, greed-flation and continued price gouging of Canadians,” said the electronic petition filed with the Commons by New Democrat MP Blake Desjarlais (Edmonton Griesbach).
According to Blacklock's Reporter, Loblaw has denied profiteering. “The food gross margin has remained unchanged and it’s been flat since inflation took off,” Jodat Hussain, senior vice president at Loblaw Companies, testified last December 5 at the Commons agriculture committee. Margins averaged 3.4% over the past five years, the committee was told.
“Loblaw prices are not growing faster than costs and we are not taking advantage of inflation to drive profits,” said Hussain. “We operate in a very competitive industry.”
“Grocers operate at very low profit margins, less than four cents for every dollar we sell,” said Hussain. “This is dramatically less than other Canadian sectors including the suppliers of the products we sell. When the costs we pay go up, generally our prices to customers have to go up too.”
The Commons petition also asked that Parliament “open an investigation into the monopolization of Canadian grocery stores and to create legislation to prevent this from occurring.” The federal Competition Bureau last October 24 said it was reviewing the grocery trade.
“The Canadian grocery sector is concentrated,” the Bureau wrote in a Market Study Notice: Competition In Canada’s Grocery Sector. “Many Canadians buy groceries from retail chains operated by one of three companies: Loblaw, Sobeys and Metro.”
“When consumers have more choices between grocery stores they are likely to pay lower prices,” said Market Study Notice. The Bureau stressed it was not looking for evidence of profiteering but questioned how regulators can “stimulate competition for consumers.” A final report is due June 30.
The Bureau in 2013 approved a $5.8 billion takeover of Canada Safeway Limited stores by Sobeys Inc. The buyout affected 213 Safeway stores in Western Canada, 199 pharmacies, 62 gas stations, 12 food processing plants, 10 liquor stores and four distribution centres.
The Bureau in 2014 also approved a $12.4 billion takeover of Shoppers Drug Market Corporation by Loblaw Companies. The agency at the time acknowledged the takeover “would result in a substantial lessening of competition in 27 local markets.” The merger made Loblaw Companies the nation’s largest grocer with 2,738 stores and the largest pharmacy chain with 1,824 outlets.
Matthew Horwood is the Parliamentary Bureau Chief of the Western Standard based in the Parliamentary Bureau. He has a degree in journalism from Carleton University and has been a reporter for the Hill Times and the Ottawa Business Journal.
(8) comments
How many more millions did Trudeau just give the Weston’s again. . .
People . . . . the Cause of ALL inflation & High Prices in CANADA is the Justin & Jagmeet Show . . . These two inept Clowns have OUTSPENT every other Federal Govt in Canada since Confederation ALL Added Together!
They have Printed more CASH & DEVALUED your $$$s . . . . and now you buy much less with your money.
Elect stupid people and you get squeezed . . .
Socialism- How do you like it so far?
Over spending by Trudeau and before him the overspending of Notley has given us inflation which has raised prices and we will (the taxpayer ) will have to pay back which is due to the stupidity of our liberal and NDP socialist governments.
There is a government stupidity reason for most of the high prices. I am paying $4ooo a year more due to Rachel Notley and her cutting cheap power by getting rid of coal generation even though it is really not an emission problem. Just socialist stupidity. Also she and TTtrudeau are responsible for much more unnecessary costs with a high carbon tax which we pay through the nose for every time we but groceries in spite of our inability to realise that our total world emissions are a miniscule !.5% and will not help. How stupid do you have to be to be a socialist. I deal with Loblaws for my groceries and with their many plans I save a lot.
OMG people are stupid. The grocery business is one of the toughest out there measured on tonnage and penny profit i.e. a lot of tons of cans need to be moved to make money.
My understanding is that in Venezuela, the socialist government decided to put a cap on margins for business. Look at them now.
You want to be forced to have to eat your dogs to exist? Keep going down this road. Idiots!
[thumbup] NDP anti business campaign caused this
Correct, thin margins, success based on volumes. Good of people to stand up for their beliefs but the real cause of massive increase of groceries is inflation and a corrupt batch of politicians across the country who, as Tom T Hall once sang, are "Spending money we ain't got"!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.