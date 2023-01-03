A 19-year-old was arrested by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) for posting numerous threats to Twitter.
"All threats to the public are taken seriously, including tweets on social media," RCMP Sgt Pascal Herbert said in a press release. "This file demonstrates how communication between departments plays a key role in keeping our communities safe."
The RCMP Integrated National Security Enforcement Team (INSET) was made aware of death and terrorism-related threats issued by a Twitter user on Nov. 8, 2022. Daniel Houde, from Ottawa, threatened Parliament Hill, the Department of Defence, the Embassy of the People's Republic of China, and the Embassy of the United States of America.
Houdewas taken into custody but released on unspecified conditions. He is charged with Terrorist Hoax contrary to Section 83.231(1) of the Criminal Code (x4); knowingly uttering a threat to cause death or bodily harm to a person, contrary to Section 264.1(1)(a) of the Criminal Code (x4); and knowingly uttering a threat to burn, destroy and damage real property, contrary to Section 264.1(1)(b) of the Criminal Code(x4).
Houde will appear at Ottawa Provincial Court on Jan. 18, 2023 at 8:30 a.m.
The RCMP said threats to national security can come in many forms and Canada is not immune. It added if Canadians suspect someone is planning or supporting terrorist activities, they should call the National Security Information Network at 1-800-420-5805 or by email at RCMP.NSIN-RISN.GRC@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.
Matthew Horwood is the Parliamentary Bureau Chief of the Western Standard based in the Parliamentary Bureau. He has a degree in journalism from Carleton University and has been a reporter for the Hill Times and the Ottawa Business Journal.
(2) comments
quite frankly stupid thing to do on twitter.
What did he say? What was the context? We need to know if we are to have transparent government and the Rule of Law.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.