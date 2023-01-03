Parliament Hill
Image courtesy CBC

A 19-year-old was arrested by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) for posting numerous threats to Twitter.

"All threats to the public are taken seriously, including tweets on social media," RCMP Sgt Pascal Herbert said in a press release. "This file demonstrates how communication between departments plays a key role in keeping our communities safe."

Tags

Bureau Chief (Parliament Hill)

Matthew Horwood is the Parliamentary Bureau Chief of the Western Standard based in the Parliamentary Bureau. He has a degree in journalism from Carleton University and has been a reporter for the Hill Times and the Ottawa Business Journal.

(2) comments

guest310
guest310

quite frankly stupid thing to do on twitter.

Report
Canadian in Western Canada
Canadian in Western Canada

What did he say? What was the context? We need to know if we are to have transparent government and the Rule of Law.

Report

