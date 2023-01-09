Regina Tent Camp CBC

Photo by CBC

 By Christopher Oldcorn

There are at least 2,400 homeless former soldiers, sailors and air crew in Canada, with the actual number likely higher, according to the Department of Veterans Affairs. An emergency fund to provide impoverished veterans with winter parkas, food and shelter went over budget last year, says Blacklock's Reporter.

“How many homeless veterans are there? Accurately measuring the number of veterans experiencing homelessness is challenging,” said a December 2 briefing note Veteran Homelessness. “Homelessness is a complex issue,” it added.

Tags

Bureau Chief (Parliament Hill)

Matthew Horwood is the Parliamentary Bureau Chief of the Western Standard based in the Parliamentary Bureau. He has a degree in journalism from Carleton University and has been a reporter for the Hill Times and the Ottawa Business Journal.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.