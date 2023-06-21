Tourist sub

Rescue crews on a Canadian search aircraft detected banging noises coming from the area a tourist sub went missing while attempting to reach the Titanic.

"Canadian P-3 aircraft detected underwater noises in the search area. As a result, ROV operations were relocated in an attempt to explore the origin of the noises. Those ROV searches have yielded negative results, but continue," the US Coast Guard tweeted Wednesday morning.

RigPig
RigPig

They aren't going to get the rated 96hrs of air...people tend to breath heavy when they panic.

