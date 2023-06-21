Rescue crews on a Canadian search aircraft detected banging noises coming from the area a tourist sub went missing while attempting to reach the Titanic.
"Canadian P-3 aircraft detected underwater noises in the search area. As a result, ROV operations were relocated in an attempt to explore the origin of the noises. Those ROV searches have yielded negative results, but continue," the US Coast Guard tweeted Wednesday morning.
"Additionally, the data from the P-3 aircraft has been shared with our U.S. Navy experts for further analysis which will be considered in future search plans."
USCG Capt. Jaime Frederick said the noises have been heard repeatedly Tuesday night and Friday morning and the search is now being concentrated in that area.
"Frankly, we don't know what they are," he said.
The five men on board the sub now have 24 hours of air left.
The sub, dubbed Titan, was carrying five people when it vanished Sunday as it made it's way into nearly four-km of water.
It had enough oxygen to last 96 hours when it launched. Officials with the US Coast Guard said the sub now has only 24 hours of oxygen left as of 9 a.m. MST.
Winds above the wreck are currently at 37 km/h with gusts up to 48 km/h. Sea swells are more than two metres with an air temperature of of 10C.
The Coast Guard said the Canadian ship John Cabot has arrived with side scanning sonar capabilities and is conducting search patterns alongside the Skandi Vinland and the Atlantic Merlin.
Frederick told a Wednesday press conference there are now five surface ships on scene with another five expected in the next 24 hours.
There are currently two remote operated vehicles searching below the water, but they only have a depth of 4,000 metres.
Three massive US Air Force planes deliver critical equipment and tools to St. John's late Tuesday.
It's cargo was given a police escort to the docks where it was loaded on a Canadian supply ship which set sail shortly afterwards.
Coast Guard Capt. Frederick said rescues crews are "working around the clock" in the complex mission.
"The best professionals in the worlds are working on it," said Frederick, adding getting a salvage vessel to the scene is the "top priority."
Tuesday morning the Deep Energy, which specializes in laying pipe and cables at depths of up to 3,000 metres, was helping with the search effort.
It launched a remotely-operated underwater vehicle with a camera to search for the sub.
A total of nearly 20,000 sq-km has already been searched with air assets.
Officials with the Boston coastguard, which is coordinating rescue efforts, said the sub lost contact with its mother ship about one hour, 45 minutes into the dive.
The sub is operated by a company called OceanGate, which two years ago started taking small crews of “citizen scientists” in a five-person mini sub for $250,000 per person.
OceanGate said in a brief statement Tuesday that CEO Stockton Rush "is aboard the submersible as a member of the crew."
“We are exploring and mobilizing all options to bring the crew back safely,” it said on Monday, according to the BBC.
“Our entire focus is on the crew members in the submersible and their families.”
“We are working toward the safe return of the crew members,” it added.
British billionaire Hamish Harding, chairman of Action Aviation, wrote on Facebook he would be on the missing sub.
"I am proud to finally announce that I joined OceanGate Expeditions for their RMS TITANIC Mission as a mission specialist on the sub going down to the Titanic," he wrote.
"Due to the worst winter in Newfoundland in 40 years, this mission is likely to be the first and only manned mission to the Titanic in 2023. A weather window has just opened up and we are going to attempt a dive tomorrow. We started steaming from St. Johns, Newfoundland, Canada yesterday and are planning to start dive operations around 4 am tomorrow morning. Until then we have a lot of preparations and briefings to do."
"The team on the sub has a couple of legendary explorers, some of (whom) have done over 30 dives to the RMS Titanic since the 1980s, including PH Nargeolet."
The adventurer helped build ice runways in Antarctica, captured the Guinness World Record for circumnavigation of the earth via North and South Poles in a Gulfstream G650ER in 46 hours, 40 minutes, dove to the deepest point of the Mariana Trench, the Challenger Deep, in a two-man submarine to the lowest point in the world's oceans to a depth of 36,000 ft., and flew to space onboard New Shepard, as part of the Blue Origin NS-21 mission, on 4 June 2022.
The BBC reported British-Pakistani businessman Shahzada Dawood and his son Suleman are two of the five on board. Dawood is one of Pakistan's richest men.
Paul-Henry Nargeolet, a former French Navy diver who explored the Titanic dozens of times before, is also on the vessel.
The Guardian reported the company’s website had a planned eight-day, seven-night expedition to the wreck planned for 12-20 June. A maximum of six visitors were scheduled to depart and return to St John’s, Newfoundland.
“Follow in Jacques Cousteau’s footsteps and become an underwater explorer — beginning with a dive to the wreck of the RMS Titanic. This is your chance to step outside of everyday life and discover something truly extraordinary,” OceanGate said on its website.
“Become one of the few to see the Titanic with your own eyes. Your dive will provide not only a thrilling and unique travel experience, but also help the scientific community learn more about the wreck and the deep ocean environment. Every dive also has a scientific objective and you can learn more about the research we support here.”
The Titanic sank after hitting an iceberg on it's maiden voyage, almost 600 km off the coast of Newfoundland.
The April 15, 1912 shipwreck claimed the lives of 1,514 of the 2,224 passengers and crew.
They aren't going to get the rated 96hrs of air...people tend to breath heavy when they panic.
