2,000 striking Quebec teachers disillusioned with government, looking for other career paths

About 2,000 disillusioned, striking teachers in Quebec attended a free online seminar on Monday about transferring teaching skills to new careers. The strike has been going on since November 23, with teachers off work without pay as negotiations drag on between the Quebec government and public teachers’ unions. Teachers are looking for higher pay and better working conditions. The free, online workshop was called Building a Future Beyond Education, and hosted by former teacher Maude Trépanier, who served 25 years in the public education system. She resigned in March because she was “accused of being responsible for my students' failures," she said, per CBC.Within only two days of announcing registration for the training session on Facebook, 5,000 people showed interest in attending and 900 people signed up. People wanted to learn more about the “transferable knowledge” she talked about in the seminar, she said, emphasizing that teachers have more options than they might realize. "I thought I was doing this only for my friends who were updating their resumés and didn't know exactly where to apply,” Trépanier said. “But it went viral.”Some teachers who attended the seminar were looking for a way to supplement their income, while many others are looking to leave the profession completely — but nearly everybody was fed up with the way things are going in the education system in Quebec. Teachers in the province are now standing up for themselves and saying they’ve “had enough of being treated with contempt.” "We shout it everywhere, on all platforms, through social media, the news, etcetera, but we are not heard,” Trépanier said. Leader of the Association Montréalaise des Directions d'établissement Scolaire Kathleen Legault said since the strike began four weeks ago, there have been one to two resignations in each school across the province, including teachers and other staff. Legault believes many more will leave if the government does not deliver a satisfactory deal to teachers, adding the general consensus across picket lines is the government is not taking the teachers seriously, adding the concerns are not being taken seriously and teachers are starting to look into what else they can do with their degree in education. Legault, concerned for the future of education in Quebec, said there is already a staff shortage. “We can't afford to lose qualified and experienced teachers," she said.