A former sportscaster and MLA Derek Meyers (Regina Walsh Acres) died from cancer at 45.
“Through all of the challenges he faced, Derek remained one of the most upbeat and positive people I have ever met,” tweeted Premier Scott Moe.
A former sportscaster and MLA Derek Meyers (Regina Walsh Acres) died from cancer at 45.
“Through all of the challenges he faced, Derek remained one of the most upbeat and positive people I have ever met,” tweeted Premier Scott Moe.
“Since his election in 2020, Derek has been a strong voice for his constituency and the city of Regina, a tireless advocate on behalf of everyone facing mental health challenges and a vital part of our government caucus.”
“I am blessed to have known Derek for the short time that I did. We have lost a bright, talented, personable MLA, and a young father far too soon.”
Today is a difficult day as we mourn the loss of our friend and colleague Derek Meyers, MLA for Regina Walsh Acres. Derek passed away at the age of 45 after a battle with cancer.Through all of the challenges he faced, Derek remained one of the most upbeat and positive people… pic.twitter.com/M9jSwDP5Ln— Scott Moe (@PremierScottMoe) March 28, 2023
Meyers leaves behind his partner Laurie and his children Dayn, Sebastian, and Eisley.
Moe lowered the flags at the Legislative Assembly (LA) to half-mast in Meyers honour.
In the LA rotunda, a photo of Meyer and a book of condolences for people to sign were placed.
NDP Leader Carla Beck tweeted “a truly devastating day.”
“Our hearts go out to Derek’s family, friends, and colleagues as we all grieve this loss.”
“I want to echo the premier's sentiments about Derek's positivity and his ability to always elicit a hearty laugh. He will be sorely missed.”
A truly devastating day here at the Legislature.Our hearts go out to Derek's family, friends, and colleagues as we all grieve this loss.I want to echo the Premier's sentiments about Derek's positivity and his ability to always elicit a hearty laugh. He will be sorely missed. https://t.co/g2ITc8w28j— Carla Beck (@CarlaBeckSK) March 28, 2023
Meyers worked in Saskatchewan oilfields before going into geological exploration and consulting.
After studying television broadcasting at NAIT, he spent almost a decade at Global Regina as a sportscaster.
Before entering politics in 2020, Meyers owned a video production services company.
Reporter (Saskatchewan)
Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.