Parliament Hill
Courtesy of CBC

At least 49 staff at the Department of Employment were fired as COVID-19 relief cheats, the Commons public accounts committee learned yesterday. MPs could not get information on the number of firings in other departments or the Canada Revenue Agency, according to Blacklock's Reporter.

Conservative MP Michael Kram (Regina-Wascana, SK) uncovered the firings during a hearing on the $81.6 billion Canada Emergency Response Benefit. The program was intended to pay $2,000 cheques to jobless tax filers facing eviction or foreclosure.

Bureau Chief (Parliament Hill)

Matthew Horwood is the Parliamentary Bureau Chief of the Western Standard based in the Parliamentary Bureau. He has a degree in journalism from Carleton University and has been a reporter for the Hill Times and the Ottawa Business Journal.

Mars Hill
Mars Hill

A good tip of the iceberg and a start.

