Vacancy rates in federal offices ran as high as 70% or more under COVID-19 work-from-home policies for employees, records show. Cabinet quietly dropped claims it could save billions by selling empty buildings, according to Blacklock's Reporter.

Cabinet in an Inquiry Of Ministry tabled in Parliament disclosed that few departments or agencies have fully occupied existing offices. The figures were requested by Conservative MP Scott Aitchison (Parry Sound-Muskoka, ON) who asked for data “with regard to occupancy levels of government-owned buildings” across Canada.

Tommy Digger
Tommy Digger

And we wonder why our country is broken.

