Vacancy rates in federal offices ran as high as 70% or more under COVID-19 work-from-home policies for employees, records show. Cabinet quietly dropped claims it could save billions by selling empty buildings, according to Blacklock's Reporter.
Cabinet in an Inquiry Of Ministry tabled in Parliament disclosed that few departments or agencies have fully occupied existing offices. The figures were requested by Conservative MP Scott Aitchison (Parry Sound-Muskoka, ON) who asked for data “with regard to occupancy levels of government-owned buildings” across Canada.
The Department of Agriculture reported a 40% vacancy rate at its 24 offices in Ottawa. Of 821 employees, a total 490 work on-site. The Department of Fisheries said only nine of its 50 offices are fully occupied from Victoria to St. John’s. The department’s 205,093 square foot offices in Halifax are 58% empty.
At the Department of Health, a four-office complex in Ottawa has room for 1,243 employees. Only 251 are working on-site, an occupancy rate of 20%, said the Inquiry.
A National Film Board office in Winnipeg saw only one of 10 employees work in the building. The Canadian Space Agency’s leased office in Gatineau, QC. had an occupancy rate of 23% based on “average daily attendance,” wrote staff. At the Transportation Safety Board a total nine of 23 employees work in a 2,900 square foot office, a 39% occupancy rate.
In a December 15 directive, Treasury Board President Mona Fortier said federal employees would be permitted to work from home about half the time, “40 to 60% of their regular schedule.” Fortier declined comment when asked if cabinet would now sell the half-empty buildings or forego leases.
“We are not going back to the way things used to be,” Fortier told reporters. “We are reimagining our workplace.”
“Does that mean those savings are not going to happen now?” asked a reporter. “What’s important is how do we best serve Canadians,” replied Fortier.
The Department of Public Works in a 2022 report claimed it could save $1.3 billion a year by cutting its current office space 40%. “Infrastructure is the second largest expense to the Government of Canada after salary expenses,” said the report Evaluation Of The Office Portfolio.
“Studies undertaken prior to the COVID-19 pandemic showed existing office space was underutilized by at least 40% and considered inefficient with annual operating and maintenance costs of approximately $2.4 billion,” said Evaluation. “By enabling a hybrid model of work the department has an opportunity to optimize and modernize the portfolio (and) transform the public service.”
The public works department in the Inquiry Of Ministry would not disclose its own occupancy levels. “The information requested is not systematically tracked,” it said.
Matthew Horwood is the Parliamentary Bureau Chief of the Western Standard based in the Parliamentary Bureau. He has a degree in journalism from Carleton University and has been a reporter for the Hill Times and the Ottawa Business Journal.
(1) comment
And we wonder why our country is broken.
