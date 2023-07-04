PABLO RODRIGUEZ
The Trudeau government’s $595 million media bailout did not succeed in preserving jobs and consisted primarily of “temporary” measures, says a briefing note for Heritage Minister Pablo Rodriguez.

The note highlighted that despite receiving substantial subsidies, newspapers still had to cut jobs. At the same time, the only notable growth in the media industry was observed in digital startups that operated without subsidies, according to Blacklock’s Reporter.

john.lankers
john.lankers

Genuine news outlets don't need government bribes to thrive, only propaganda firms do. C18 will make it even harder for the MSM with their access to click bait gone on Google and FB.

Jane V
Jane V

“However, in the same period, 57 local news outlets have launched: two TV stations, five radio stations, nine community newspapers and 41 online news organizations.” So what's the problem? People view and read what they want and if they don't support main-stream media let it die! Others will step in and provide the news.

CrotchetyOldBastard
CrotchetyOldBastard

Just another example of Liberal meddling in business affairs that turned into a complete boondoggle. Liberals/NDP ideology and good business go together like oil and water.

FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

Maybe a millions of billions will fix MSM? What if like a pipeline, Trudeau buys all of MSM with taxpayer money? That will fix it. Justin Castro is an idiot, unfortunately he has our money, and is spending it like the fool he is.

nocows
nocows

I guess that means he needs to throw more money at his bought and paid for buddies, or his propaganda my start to wane.

