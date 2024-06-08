A look at the ever-evolving Pride flag propped up by the prime minister

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has made it his business to celebrate the goings-on in Canadians' bedrooms for nine years running. Trudeau in 2016 raised the Pride flag on Parliament Hill for the first time in history and has done so every year since. He has also marched in the pride parade beside nearly naked men as children play nearby. The flag itself however is ever-evolving. The flag hoisted by the prime minister has evolved from the six-coloured pattern designed after the rainbow (a rainbow actually has seven colours) to including "trans," racial minorities, and "intersex." .Trudeau in 2016 raised for the first time a six-coloured Pride flag on Parliament Hill. .The next year, Trudeau decided to branch out. In 2017, the six-coloured flag was raised in between a "Trans" flag on one side and a Canada 150 "Unity Intersex-Inclusive" Pride flag on the other. .Trudeau the same year showed off his Pride-themes socks from the stage in front of Parliament Hill. .In 2018, the PM knocked the number of Pride flags down to two. The six-coloured flag and "Trans" flag remained. .In 2019, Trudeau hoisted both a six-coloured flag and a "Trans" flag. He also attended several Pride parades across the country, including Toronto, Vancouver and Halifax. .With the ongoing pandemic in June 2020 a public even was not held due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Trudeau did, however, put a simple, six-coloured Pride flag outside his office window. .The prime minister was temporarily distracted from sexual minorities in the late spring of 2020, and more focused on the Black Lives Matter (BLM) protests. Despite the pandemic and lockdown orders, the prime minister joined protesters on Parliament Hill and took a knee lamenting black history in Canada. .In 2021 with the pandemic rules still in place, Trudeau hosted a "virtual" flag-raising ceremony. He celebrated both the six-coloured Pride flag and the "Trans" flag. .Trudeau in 2022 went with one flag that contains the six colours of Pride, the black and brown representing racial minorities and pale pink and blue for "trans.".In 2023, the preime minister kept it simple and raised the same flag as he had the year before. .On June 4, 2024, Trudeau once again was the centre of attention. The pride flag the prime minister went with this year is one that encompasses all six colour of the (almost) rainbow, black and brown for minority groups, pale blue and pink for the "trans" community, and a big circle on yellow background to include "intersex.".As for the acronym to go along with the Pride community, along with the flag and duration of time celebrated each month, it has evolved as well. LGB once stood for "Lesbian, Gay, Bi(sexual)," and Pride was celebrated on one single day in Canada. In the '90s, it was expanded to LGBTQ (adding "Trans" and "Queer")..Fast-forward to 2020. The acronym expanded to LGBTQIA+, tacking on "Intersex" and "Asexual." The "+" is a sweeping gesture to include people who "identify" as a sexual minority but don't have a letter of their own. Pride day, meanwhile, grew from a single day, to a week, to a month. .In 2022, the Public Service Alliance of Canada (PSAC) adopts 2SLGBTQIA+. The "2S" added at the beginning indicates "2-Sprited," supposedly an indigenous term for a person who identifies as having both a masculine and a feminine "spirit," according to Researching for LGBTQ Health..While other variations have been attempted by those in the community (and the prime minister during his public speeches) Canada's current official position on the acronym is 2SLGBTQIA+. Pride is now celebrated for a whole month.