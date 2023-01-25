A&W Mascot

The Great Root Bear 

 Courtesy J. Walter Thompson/A&W

A&W Restaurants said its mascot Rooty the Great Root Bear will be wearing jeans going forward. 

“We knew people would notice because he’s literally a six-foot tall bear wearing an orange sweater,” said A&W in a Tuesday statement. 

Tags

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

Recommended for you

(3) comments

PersonOne
PersonOne

Drag Queens don't need pants. Why would they focus on this cartoon bear?

Report Add Reply
dave_656
dave_656

Um.. what? I'd like to meet the kind of person who is offended by Rooty the Bear, purely for the entertainment value.

Report Add Reply
northrungrader
northrungrader

Perhaps we can convince them all bears must be clad in denim. I'll supply the first pair when they come back with the exact measurements and I can video tape from a safe distance bleach in the gene pool.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.