A new Abacus dataset found the Conservative Party has the highest polling lead over the Liberals since the 2015 election that brought Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to power.
If an election were held today, 37% of Canadians would vote for the Conservatives, followed by 29% for the Liberals, 18% for the New Democrats, and 7% for the Bloc Québécois.
The Abacus survey, conducted from Jan. 27 to 30, 2023 using representative survey of 1,500 Canadian adults, found the Conservatives are leading in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, and Manitoba. The Conservatives also have a two-point advantage in Ontario. The Liberals lead in Atlantic Canada and Quebec.
"This Conservative lead is more about dissatisfaction with the Liberals than enthusiasm for the Conservatives," said Abacus CEO David Coletto. "Pierre Poilievre’s personal image has neither improved nor deteriorated — perhaps a win given the environment. But he’s benefiting from a Liberal brand that’s suffering from a weakened anchor (the prime minister) and deteriorating issue ownership."
The survey found fewer Canadians think the country is headed in the right direction than at any point in the past three years. Just 30% of Canadians believe things are going in the right direction, 55% believe the country is on the wrong track.
The survey asked Canadians whether they felt the Liberal government was focused too much, as much as they should be, or too little on on several issues. It found the vast majority of Canadians believe the Liberals aren't focused enough on the rising cost of living (72%), the cost of housing (70%), and problems with the country's healthcare system (66%).
Meanwhile, many Canadians thought the government was focusing too much on the War in Ukraine, climate change, indigenous reconciliation, and reducing racism and inequality.
When it came to a hypothetical Conservative government, Canadians were more likely to believe they would focus more than the Liberals on reducing the deficit, growing the economy, dealing with the cost of living, the cost of housing, and public safety. In contrast, more think they would be less focused than the Liberals on indigenous reconciliation, climate change, and reducing racism and inequality.
Negativity towards the prime minister continued rising, with 50% of Canadians now viewing Trudeau in a negative light compared with 31% positively. For Jagmeet Singh, 34% of Canadians view him positively, while 34% have a negative view of him.
Views on Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre (Carleton, ON) changed little over the past month, with the number of Canadians viewing him positively rising by two points. A total of 34% view Poilievre negatively, compared to 31% positively.
Coletto said public opinion has become more hostile to the Liberals over the last few weeks, as the majority don't feel the party is focusing enough on core issues like healthcare and cost of living. Coletto said the Liberals should see this data as a warning they are losing the "empathy game."
"Turning that perception around should be job number one for the government," he said.
Matthew Horwood is the Parliamentary Bureau Chief of the Western Standard based in the Parliamentary Bureau. He has a degree in journalism from Carleton University and has been a reporter for the Hill Times and the Ottawa Business Journal.
(1) comment
Many criticize Poilievre for not focusing on Covid Policy... and lockdowns. That wont win him an election. He has to 'speak' to all Canadians, and most Canadians are very concerned about inflation, cost of living and healthcare. His team watches and gathers data and he knows what to keep as his targets. While it would be very ratifying to hear him condemn the abuses that have occured over the last two years the goal is to get conservatives in, not to appease the persecuted portion of Canadians. That can come later when the election is won. He does no one any good if he does not succeed. Alberta is a different matter. Different audience.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.