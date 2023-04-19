PSAC Strike 1

Around 1,200 Public Service Alliance of Canada (PSAC) employees rallied outside the Harry Hays Building in Calgary after the union decided to go on strike. 

“The biggest issue on the table is wages,” said PSAC Calgary Area Council chair Alex Creamer at the Wednesday protest. 

Some protestors chose to walk around the building to demonstrate they were not alone.
PSAC National President Chris Aylward said on Tuesday about 155,000 workers would picket starting Wednesday. 
Terra Hocken said the turnout made her “really happy.” 

Strong&Free
Strong&Free

For many this will be their first day back at the office in three years.

northrungrader
northrungrader

I wish I was closer, we could start an Alberta Right to Work picket carrying signs, starting at 4pm, and weekends, the union members will benefit too tired to care.

northrungrader
northrungrader

Are all the union members there, I would have thought there would be more. Or are they picketing in their living room like the remote work they've been doing the last 3 years? We will see if they can show up 5-7 days a week. Somehow I think they will fizzle out to 2 to 3 days a week, lol.

