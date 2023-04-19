He said PSAC would continue negotiating with the Canadian government if they remained engaged in the collective bargaining process.
The protest saw people congregate in groups outside downtown Calgary's Harry Hays Building. They spoke among themselves about how they needed better wages and more remote work.
Protestors waved PSAC flags and held signs with messages such as “I support my bargaining team” and “Strike.” Some protestors decided they would walk around the building to show their numbers.
One person brought a megaphone and encouraged people to shout “Let’s go union” into it. A few cars drove by and honked their horns to offer solidarity.
Creamer said PSAC workers’ wages are being lost to inflation, and they are struggling to pay their bills. Many of the workers earn between $40,000 to $65,000 per year, so the union said its looking to ensure they keep up with inflation.
The chair went on to say the turnout was fantastic. He added it was amazing to have support from other Calgarians and unions.
PSAC strike captain Terra Hocken said the union was trying to obtain a 4.5% wage increase per year.
“It’s important to understand that public servants do a lot of amazing things for the entire population of Canada,” said Hocken.
“They should be respected and treated fairly at the bargaining table.”
She said the amount of workers who came out made her “really happy.” There were a number of people who she has worked with over the last 20 years and new employees who also attended.
Creamer concluded by saying it's important people support his cause because public servants were "working for Canadians throughout the pandemic."
“We want to get back to supporting Canadians,” he said.
The Canadian Taxpayers Federation (CTF) said Sunday the federal government should send a clear message to PSAC by saying it should not demand extra perks.
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
(3) comments
For many this will be their first day back at the office in three years.
I wish I was closer, we could start an Alberta Right to Work picket carrying signs, starting at 4pm, and weekends, the union members will benefit too tired to care.
Are all the union members there, I would have thought there would be more. Or are they picketing in their living room like the remote work they've been doing the last 3 years? We will see if they can show up 5-7 days a week. Somehow I think they will fizzle out to 2 to 3 days a week, lol.
