About 15 people held a protest against Calgary city council for planning to enact restrictions stopping protests outside city facilities.

Around 15 people attended a demonstration against Calgary city council for planning to enact a bylaw curtailing protests outside city facilities. 

“I got to stand on the rights of others and the rights of religious freedom,” said protest organizer Matthew Tucker at the Tuesday event. 

Protestors held “F Trudeau” and “Jesus is Lord” flags and carried signs with statements such as “Gondek — Selected not elected” and “Gondek: Ignorant and incompetent.”
Protestor Derek Reimer alleged Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek is “acting like a dictator and infringing on our Charter rights and freedoms.”

(2) comments

PersonOne
PersonOne

Gondek is probably huddled over a desk drafting up a new bylaw to make it illegal for anyone to disagree with her... And her council is eagerly waiting to support it.

Barnardo
Barnardo

The things I hate, I protest.

Yet this Mayor suggests that I can only protest things I love, enjoy, or at the very least feel comfortable with? Does this Mayor even understands what protesting is all about. Or, more malevolently, maybe she does, and she has a lot of "surprises" up her sleeve that she is sure people are going to hate, and she wants to get ahead of it with a bylaw?

