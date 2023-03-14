Around 15 people attended a demonstration against Calgary city council for planning to enact a bylaw curtailing protests outside city facilities.
“I got to stand on the rights of others and the rights of religious freedom,” said protest organizer Matthew Tucker at the Tuesday event.
The protest saw people demonstrate in front of the Calgary Municipal Building. Protestors said the proposed bylaw would restrict them from rallying against all ages drag shows and transgender women in women’s change rooms.
Calgary city council is set to discuss updating one bylaw and bringing in another to address protests at all ages drag events on Tuesday.
The update to the public behaviour bylaw would include adding intimidation to it.
The proposed safe and inclusive access bylaw would prohibit protests within 100 metres of entrances to a community centre and library or anywhere inside them.
Protestors waved “F Trudeau” and “Jesus is Lord” flags and held signs with messages such as “(Jyoti) Gondek — Selected not elected” and “Gondek: Ignorant and incompetent.” They spoke among themselves about how much they hated Gondek.
One protestor brought a megaphone and accused her of having ties to the World Economic Forum. Multiple cars drove by and honked their horns in support.
A CTV News Calgary reporter attempted to speak with protestors, but they confronted him. They accused him of spreading fake news.
Protestor Derek Reimer said Gondek is “acting like a dictator and infringing on our Charter rights and freedoms.”
“I’m under conditions that I can’t be 200-metres within an event that I’m protesting, and now she’s putting everybody under the same conditions that they can’t be within 100 metres of an event or protest if she deems that hateful,” said Reimer.
“That’s outrageous, and we’re here to peacefully protest.”
Reimer said he expects the bylaw to pass. He added protestors are strategizing about what they are going to do moving forward.
Tucker concluded by the bylaws are “not going to stop us.”
“We stand on our convictions,” he said.
“If the apostles stopped because of their convictions, where would we be today?”
This protest comes after Reimer was thrown out of a drag queen story time at the Seton Library for disrupting it on February 25.
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
(2) comments
Gondek is probably huddled over a desk drafting up a new bylaw to make it illegal for anyone to disagree with her... And her council is eagerly waiting to support it.
The things I hate, I protest.
Yet this Mayor suggests that I can only protest things I love, enjoy, or at the very least feel comfortable with? Does this Mayor even understands what protesting is all about. Or, more malevolently, maybe she does, and she has a lot of "surprises" up her sleeve that she is sure people are going to hate, and she wants to get ahead of it with a bylaw?
