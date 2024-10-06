ACCLAMATIONS!: Québec leads the nation in heavy drinking

Québec residents are the heaviest drinkers in Canada, according to new data from Statistics Canada, which reveals that the province surpasses the national average for alcohol consumption. In contrast, Saskatchewan boasts the lowest rate of heavy drinking.The report, based on findings from the Canadian Community Health Surveys, shows that 18% of Québec residents consumed seven or more standard alcoholic drinks in a week, compared to the national average of 15% in 2023. The numbers drop to 12.5% for Saskatchewan, the province with the fewest heavy drinkers.“At the provincial level, a higher proportion of those living in Québec reported drinking seven or more standard alcoholic drinks in the past seven days (18%) compared with the national average (15%),” said Statistics Canada in its Snapshot of Alcohol Consumption.British Columbia followed Québec with 16% of residents consuming seven or more drinks in a week, while Nova Scotia reported 15%. Alberta, Manitoba, Ontario, Prince Edward Island, and Newfoundland and Labrador came in at 14%, New Brunswick at 13%, and Saskatchewan at 12.5%.A majority of Canadians, 54%, reported abstaining from alcohol in the past week. Among younger Canadians under the age of 22, the rate of non-drinking was significantly higher at 67%.The federal Department of Health has expressed concerns over alcohol's role as a cancer risk factor. An internal review of “suggestions for regulatory measures” is underway, considering options such as raising alcohol taxes, limiting availability, and introducing mandatory cancer warnings on alcoholic beverages. Other suggestions include tax incentives for low or non-alcoholic beverage producers, curbing alcohol advertising, and restricting its depiction in media.“Alcohol consumption is inextricably linked to socializing and fueled, at least to some extent, by peer pressure,” noted the department's report Public Awareness of Alcohol-Related Harms: Focus on Younger Adults. It emphasized that any communications strategy must take these social factors into account to be effective.The report also suggested that young Canadians are more open to messaging about the harmful effects of alcohol, which could lead to behavior changes. “Findings suggest young people are receptive to communications or messaging about the harmful effects of alcohol consumption and that such communications could impact their behavior,” it said.The Canadian Centre on Substance Use and Addiction recommends that adults limit their alcohol consumption to no more than two bottles of beer per week. Drinking more than three alcoholic drinks weekly is linked to a significant increase in cancer risk, while seven drinks per week heighten the risk of heart disease.Alcohol-related deaths in Canada average 17,000 annually, with economic costs attributed to alcohol use estimated at $19.7 billion per year.