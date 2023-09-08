Tamara Lich
Courtesy Rubin Report/Twitter

The Tamara Lich and Chris Barber trial saw several delays Friday as the Crown attempted to enter further statements into evidence and delineate 2,000 pages of a 4,000-page document containing chats and call logs between the two defendants. 

The judge, Justice Heather Perkins-McVey, asked the prosecutor why the court needs these “other statements,” with the Crown responding it wants Facebook documentation of Lich and Barber to be “admitted for the truth of their contents, as admissions, which are exceptions to the hearsay rule,” The Democracy Fund (TDF) tweeted Friday afternoon.

Freelance Reporter

Jen Hodgson is a Reporter for the Western Standard based in the Calgary Headquarters. She studied at Wilfrid Laurier University and Humber College and has worked for sports newspaper Diario As.

(1) comment

john.lankers
john.lankers

This prosecution is not about finding the truth, it is about nailing peace loving non violent people to the cross and to vilify have the population in this country.

