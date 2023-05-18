The Ukrainian Canadian Congress Alberta Provincial Council (UCC APC) said it was appalled to learn about remarks made by two United Conservative Party candidates pertaining to Ukraine.
The UCC APC disavows Alberta UCP candidate Eric Bouchard (Calgary-Lougheed) retweeting a post with #ZelenskyWarCriminal in it, according to a Thursday statement. The statement said it was disturbed by recent media reports of the husband of UCP candidate Chelsae Petrovic (Livingstone-Macleod) supporting Russian President Vladimir Putin.
It said it recognizes the views of Bouchard and Petrovic’s spouse are contrary to the UCP’s stance.
UCP candidate Tyler Shandro (Calgary-Acadia) stated in the UCC APC’s election survey Alberta and Canada should defend Ukraine.
“Our province and our country must support Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity unconditionally, and no one from the West should ask Ukraine to concede any territory in a peace agreement,” said Shandro.
The release urged Alberta Premier Danielle Smith and the UCP disavow and condemn the anti-Ukraine comments made by Bouchard and Petrovic's spouse. It said they should retract and apologize for their remarks.
The Alberta government announced in October it will be directing $10 million to the Ukrainian World Congress for its "Stand with Ukraine" campaign.
“This will provide non-lethal supplies for the territorial defence forces, including individual first aid kits and medical supplies, sleeping bags and winter clothing, diesel generators, ambulances, and communications and operating expenses,” said former Alberta premier Jason Kenney.
While provincial governments do not have a major role in international development and foreign policy, Kenney said there “have to be exceptions to every rule.”
Smith apologized for past comments she made about Ukraine before she was elected in October.
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
So tired of everyone's opinion being thrown at the parties at this point.
