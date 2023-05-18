Bouchard Petrovic

Eric Bouchard and Chelsae Petrovic 

 Courtesy Files

The Ukrainian Canadian Congress Alberta Provincial Council (UCC APC) said it was appalled to learn about remarks made by two United Conservative Party candidates pertaining to Ukraine.

The UCC APC disavows Alberta UCP candidate Eric Bouchard (Calgary-Lougheed) retweeting a post with #ZelenskyWarCriminal in it, according to a Thursday statement. The statement said it was disturbed by recent media reports of the husband of UCP candidate Chelsae Petrovic (Livingstone-Macleod) supporting Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Tags

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

Recommended for you

(1) comment

PersonOne
PersonOne

So tired of everyone's opinion being thrown at the parties at this point.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.