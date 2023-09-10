Private plane
The extension of a COVID-era policy that allows pilots to do in-person medicals every three years instead of annually is facing opposition.

Greg Hill, director of Free to Fly Canada, voiced criticism of the policy in a statement shared with the Western Standard. He said Canada is “the only nation I know of allowing this.”

northrungrader
northrungrader

Thank goodness I don't have to fly anywhere in Canada. When we recover enough from the Trudeau spending regime, and I have disposable income, all of the affected pilots with be retired or dead. I'm guessing Trudeau's personal pilots got vaccine exemptions, in fact that may be an interesting news investigation.

Straight Shooter
Straight Shooter

Pilots were extorted to take the poison genetic bioweapon vaxxx.

They need a medical exam every 6 months after this criminal poison was injected into their veins.

