The extension of a COVID-era policy that allows pilots to do in-person medicals every three years instead of annually is facing opposition.
Greg Hill, director of Free to Fly Canada, voiced criticism of the policy in a statement shared with the Western Standard. He said Canada is “the only nation I know of allowing this.”
“No in-person assessment, no EKG, for up to 36 months. Canadian pilots just phone in and subjectively declare 'I feel fine' and are good for another year. Professional pilots outside Canada are shocked,” Hill added.
“Only in Canadian aviation does convenience trump safety.”
The exemption was issued February 28 by Andy Cook, associate director general for Civil Aviation Transport Canada. The policy was first enacted on May 21, 2020, but was renewed again on February 25, 2021, and March 2, 2022. The current exemption extends until March 3, 2025.
Cook wrote, “The purpose of this exemption is to permit CAME [Civil Aviation Medical Examiners] to renew existing MCs via telemedicine consultation when the CAME deems it sufficient” and insisted the “exemption is in the public interest and is not likely to adversely affect aviation safety or security.”
The exemption was made under subsection 5.9(2) of the Aeronautics Act, even though it contradicts regulations typically outlined elsewhere.
“This was originally granted in relation to the COVID-19 pandemic, to limit face-to-face interactions and reduce the unnecessary exposure of healthy medical certificate holders to potentially hazardous healthcare settings. However, the option for renewal via telemedicine has benefits beyond the COVID-19 pandemic in offering greater flexibility to applicants, specifically those in remote and under-serviced areas,” Cook explained.
Hill doubts the policy is truly in the public interest.
“Physical health and professional competence are foundational for professional aviators. We're not allowed to declare we're awesome pilots, and skip semi-annual simulator sessions (I asked),” he wrote.
“I spoke with several Canadian airline pilots this week with ongoing heart issues (all at airlines allowing this exemption). One had a major heart attack ("fortunately" on his own time). Another airline pilot died from a heart issue while flying privately, back in 2021. He had phoned in his annual medical earlier in the year.”
According to a Transportation Safety Board of Canada report, the amateur-built Cavalier SA102.5 aircraft entered into an aerodynamic stall and crashed near Lacombe, Alberta, on October 2, 2021. It was the eighth accident since 2000 where the TSB cardiovascular disease was identified as a risk or cause.
The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Alberta reported the cause of death was attributed to blunt force trauma, with cardiovascular disease as a significant contributing factor. The report also noted the pilot had evidence of a heart attack, though it was unclear when.
Hill said airlines and unions seem to be “decoupling common sense and conscience” while most of the public is unaware of the drop in standards.
“Heart issues (and pilot incapacitations) aren't new. Skipping medicals is. That is a bigger story than the Canadian pilot incapacitations getting some media attention (the rate of crew incapacitations aren't significantly higher 2016 to 2019 vs 2022 or early 2023),” Hill said.
“Also, airliners don't drop out of the sky when a pilot is incapacitated. We've tried to provide measured insight on this, rather than fear-monger. End of day, proper medical screening is one of the few things we can do to address any emerging issues with pilot health.”
(2) comments
Thank goodness I don't have to fly anywhere in Canada. When we recover enough from the Trudeau spending regime, and I have disposable income, all of the affected pilots with be retired or dead. I'm guessing Trudeau's personal pilots got vaccine exemptions, in fact that may be an interesting news investigation.
Pilots were extorted to take the poison genetic bioweapon vaxxx.
They need a medical exam every 6 months after this criminal poison was injected into their veins.
