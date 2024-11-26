AG condemns antisemitic riot in Montréal

Attorney General Arif Virani on Monday denounced an antisemitic riot in Montréal as “disgusting and appalling,” following criticism of his initial silence during the violent events. Blacklock's Reporter says the riot, which included arson, vandalism, and the burning of an effigy of Israel’s Prime Minister, prompted calls for stronger action against hate crimes.“What happened on Friday night was a disgusting and appalling act of lawlessness and unlawful behaviour by people who would seek to sow havoc and chaos,” Virani told the Commons justice committee. His remarks came after Conservative MP Larry Brock criticized his leadership.“Last Friday night, as Canada’s second-largest city burned and was under siege by pro-Hamas terrorists rioting in the streets, damaging property and inciting their vile messaging of the extermination of the Jewish state, all the while your leader Justin Trudeau danced away at a Taylor Swift concert... you remained silent,” said Brock.“Why did you display a lack of leadership and courage in calling out this extreme anti-Semitic hate and violence?” asked Brock. Virani rejected the characterization of his response, saying he stood firmly against the incidents.The Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs (CIJA) expressed frustration over what it sees as insufficient action against antisemitism. “Enough with the Hitler salutes in our streets,” said Richard Marceau, CIJA’s executive vice president. “Enough with the demonstrations in and around Jewish neighbourhoods simply to intimidate us. Enough with having to go to court to get injunctions.”Marceau called on Virani to prioritize hate crimes prosecutions, urging more arrests and legal action. “Hate crimes prosecutions should be green-lit by the Attorney General,” he said.The Jewish Federation of Edmonton highlighted the growing number of anti-Semitic incidents, stating their office cannot keep up with reports. Recent events include offensive protests at Concordia and Queen’s Universities, as well as attempted firebombings of Jewish kindergartens and synagogues.The justice committee has recommended the creation of an Anti-Hate Crime Task Force to protect faith communities, citing the alarming rise in vulgar anti-Semitism documented across schools, universities, and public spaces.