Take Back Alberta meeting

Take Back Alberta meeting 

 Courtesy Dave Naylor/Western Standard

Alberta United Conservative Party MLA Leela Aheer’s former leadership campaign manager Sarah Biggs said Take Back Alberta (TBA) is not an advocacy group. 

“It’s a cult,” said Biggs in a Monday tweet. 

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

(7) comments

murrius54
murrius54

Leftists like Sarah Biggs are terrified at the thought that school boards and municipal governments might be purged of progressives, which they most certainly will be eventually. Also, she seems to think that all people will bend over backwards to virtue signal like her sort do and condemn and cancel those she disagrees with. Actually the majority of people will not, preferring to live and let live.

PenPen
PenPen

Aww. Poor little Sarah didn't know that a lot of people from AB aren't fond of pretend conservatives who cater to the woke mob. She steered Ms Aheer in the absolute wrong direction and is now going to have a little tantrum. Awww. Poor little Sarah

DemocracyDiesWhenLegacyMediaLies
DemocracyDiesWhenLegacyMediaLies

At this point in history I’ll support anything that isn’t leftist and these folks with TBA sound perfectly fine to me.

guest310
guest310

What a wingnut

WesternOsprey
WesternOsprey

The political insiders don't take kindly to regular folk participating.

Boris Hall
Boris Hall

The Branch Covidiot morons are the cult

jfhuizing
jfhuizing

Every effort, every group that wants to place a restraining order on Ottawa should be applauded and supported.

Alberta should separate from Ottawa and take back more responsibility to govern over. So should every other province. If that does not work, we need to fully separate from the Confederation of Canada.

