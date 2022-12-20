Alberta United Conservative Party MLA Leela Aheer’s former leadership campaign manager Sarah Biggs said Take Back Alberta (TBA) is not an advocacy group.
“It’s a cult,” said Biggs in a Monday tweet.
“A club.”
It’s a cult. A club. Not a PAC. Here. I said it. Everyone should be concerned. I know I am. Will the premier distance herself? TBD#ableg #ablpoli https://t.co/96eyNergro— Sarah Biggs (@sarahbyyc) December 20, 2022
Biggs said everyone should be concerned and added she is.
She asked if Alberta Premier Danielle Smith will distance herself from TBA. That is to be determined.
Biggs made the comments after seeing an email from TBA Executive Director David John Parker saying he was going to change the structure of the organization.
“Therefore, we are going to start thinking of Take Back Alberta as a martial arts gym,” said Parker.
“There will be ‘belts’ or levels of accreditation based on an individual’s campaign training or experience.”
He said white belts will be people brand new to politics who have done less than three TBA campaigns. It said white belts will have a special Telegram group where they can share information and campaigning techniques.
Blue belts are people who have been involved in three or more TBA campaigns. There are about 25 blue belts.
There are no purple or brown belts. The black belts are Parker and TBA members Josiah Martinoski and Cam Davies.
“Up to this point, it has been purely based on campaigns; but as time goes on, there will not be time for me to do every single campaign that needs to be done,” said Parker.
Parker mocked Biggs for calling TBA a cult.
“I guess if you want to call citizens getting engaged in their society with no promise of reward besides more hard work a cult, then the definition of words don’t matter anymore,” he said.
About 100 people showed up to a TBA rally at the Southside Victory Church in Calgary in September.
“Take Back Alberta wants to take back more than the provincial government,” said Parker.
“We want to take back our school boards, municipalities, the college of physicians and surgeons, and destroy AHS (Alberta Health Services).”
.@DavidJPba said @takebackalberta wants to take back more than the province. Take back school boards, municipalities, the college of physicians, and @AHS_media. Said people have to rise up. pic.twitter.com/hmId9QxJnW— Jonathan Bradley (@JBradleyWS) September 26, 2022
DISCLAIMER: Take Back Alberta advertises with the Western Standard.
Reporter (Alberta)
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
(7) comments
Leftists like Sarah Biggs are terrified at the thought that school boards and municipal governments might be purged of progressives, which they most certainly will be eventually. Also, she seems to think that all people will bend over backwards to virtue signal like her sort do and condemn and cancel those she disagrees with. Actually the majority of people will not, preferring to live and let live.
Aww. Poor little Sarah didn't know that a lot of people from AB aren't fond of pretend conservatives who cater to the woke mob. She steered Ms Aheer in the absolute wrong direction and is now going to have a little tantrum. Awww. Poor little Sarah
At this point in history I’ll support anything that isn’t leftist and these folks with TBA sound perfectly fine to me.
What a wingnut
The political insiders don't take kindly to regular folk participating.
The Branch Covidiot morons are the cult
Every effort, every group that wants to place a restraining order on Ottawa should be applauded and supported.
Alberta should separate from Ottawa and take back more responsibility to govern over. So should every other province. If that does not work, we need to fully separate from the Confederation of Canada.
