Alberta United Conservative Party MLA Leela Aheer’s former leadership campaign manager Sarah Biggs said it's disgusting Alberta Advanced Education Minister Demetrios Nicolaides is standing up for fired Mount Royal University (MRU) professor Frances Widdowson.
“Blatant Racism, Residential Schools Denialism are not reasons to fight for right of ‘free speech,’” said Biggs in a Tuesday tweet.
“They must be called out.”
“I understand past comments made by this speaker are controversial, but I believe it is important for our universities and colleges to foster a strong culture of free speech and diverse viewpoints, even when those viewpoints are deemed controversial, or even offensive, barring speech intended to incite hatred or violence of course,” said Nicolaides.
“I will be announcing new steps to strengthen free speech on Alberta’s post-secondary campuses in the near future.”
Widdowson said Monday she would be giving her lecture at U of L on Wednesday, regardless of the circumstances.
Wokism doesn't fly well in Alberta. The search for truth is what's important.
Aheer and company, CINOs
Ahh the woke losing are losing ground and they really don’t like the lack of control. Well buckle up woke nutjobs, it’s about to get hairy…
