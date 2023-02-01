Demetrios Nicolaides gets mandate letter

Minister of Advanced Education Demetrios Nicolaides 

 Courtesy Demetrios Nicolaides

Alberta United Conservative Party MLA Leela Aheer’s former leadership campaign manager Sarah Biggs said it's disgusting Alberta Advanced Education Minister Demetrios Nicolaides is standing up for fired Mount Royal University (MRU) professor Frances Widdowson. 

“Blatant Racism, Residential Schools Denialism are not reasons to fight for right of ‘free speech,’” said Biggs in a Tuesday tweet. 

RealDemocracy
RealDemocracy

Wokism doesn't fly well in Alberta. The search for truth is what's important.

PersonOne
PersonOne

Aheer and company, CINOs

guest346
guest346

Ahh the woke losing are losing ground and they really don’t like the lack of control. Well buckle up woke nutjobs, it’s about to get hairy…

