Air Canada has been directed to pay $2,155 as compensation for flight delays which landed a Kelowna, BC, couple at their destination three days late, according to Blacklock’s Reporter

“Air Canada is in the best position to provide evidence that proves the cause of the delay and bears the onus of proving the delay was outside its control,” said Civil Resolution Tribunal adjudicator, Shelley Lopez, in a ruling. 

gtkeough
gtkeough

Thanks to the Librano$ / NDP, the only ones having their pockets hurt in the end by this airline, will again be the tax payer. Led by dumb & dumber, travel is just one of the many targets these two groups wish to shut down.

