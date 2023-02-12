Airbnb says their move to ban conservative commentator and filmmaker Lauren Southern’s parents from its rental platform was a “mistake” and have reinstated their account.
Airbnb banned Southern’s parents because of being “closely associated” with “a person who isn’t allowed to use Airbnb.”
Southern posted a copy of the Airbnb message to her parents on Twitter.
“We have an update to share. We’ve removed you from the Airbnb platform because your account is closely associated with a person who isn’t allowed to use Airbnb,” said Airbnb.
“This means you’ll no longer be able to book reservations on Airbnb.”
Airbnb said they banned Southern’s parents “for the safety of our community” and that they “don’t take these decisions lightly.”
Southern tweeted that her parents were “banned from AirBnB for being related to me.”
According to Southern, her parents “have never booked anything for me. They do not represent me in any way. They aren’t publicly political in any way.”
The tweet received 11.2 million views as of Sunday morning. Other conservatives slammed Airbnb on social media.
My parents just got banned from AirBnB for being related to me. They have never booked anything for me. They do not represent me in any way. They aren't publicly political in any way.How is this sane in any way @Airbnb pic.twitter.com/SOF01xkJFS— Lauren Southern (@Lauren_Southern) February 7, 2023
In another tweet, Southern said her parents are not “political activists.” All they wanted was a “romantic getaway.”
“My parents are some of the sweetest people I know. They were just planning a romantic getaway, they aren’t political activists,” said Southern.
“All I’ve learned is that if governments and corporations can’t shut you up by harming you, they’ll now go for your families,” said Southern.
My parents are some of the sweetest people I know. They were just planning a romantic getaway, they aren't political activists. :(All I've learned is that if governments and corporations can't shut you up by harming you, they'll now go for your families.— Lauren Southern (@Lauren_Southern) February 7, 2023
Tucker Carlson Tonight Producer Gregg Re went to Airbnb seeking answers after all the attention Southern’s tweets received and Airbnb replied that it was a “mistake."
“@Airbnb tells me it was a ‘mistake’ to ban Lauren’s family members. Decision ‘reversed,'” said Re.
“They say Lauren is still banned, although the spokesman did not explain why. He says that’s forthcoming in an email. Also, he denied Jay Carney is targeting political dissidents.”
Southern said Airbnb is “trying to make this look like a mistake due to bad PR” and “they just miscalculated how far they could go.”
Airbnb sent a message to Southern’s parents reversing the decision after reviewing their appeal.
“We reviewed your appeal and made the decision to restore your account,” said Airbnb’s message.
Southern points out that her “parents never appealed the decision.”
My parents never appealed the decision. They’re trying to make this look like a mistake due to bad PR. It was not. They just miscalculated how far they could go.How about the truth for a change? pic.twitter.com/P9Zyos64Ds— Lauren Southern (@Lauren_Southern) February 8, 2023
Lauren posted to Twitter that her parents will not be using Airbnb again.
To wrap up the AirBnB saga my family will never be using the app again but a lovely supporter of mine booked a beautiful weekend getaway for my parents for free 🥰They wanted to thank all of you for standing up for them ❤️— Lauren Southern (@Lauren_Southern) February 11, 2023
That's an easy one. Airbnb officially off the list of companies I will support.
Bankrupt the "Wokie" Fascists . . . .
Do not deal with any of these organizaions . . .
Guilt by association is key tool for oppressive authoritarians.
We certainly live in a fascist world now
Wrong think will be punished by the corporate/ political elite
Welcome to communism. It’s all downhill from here.
