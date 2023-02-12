Lauren Southern and Tucker Carlson
Airbnb says their move to ban conservative commentator and filmmaker Lauren Southern’s parents from its rental platform was a “mistake” and have reinstated their account.

Lauren Southern

Airbnb banned Southern’s parents because of being “closely associated” with “a person who isn’t allowed to use Airbnb.”

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

(5) comments

MTDEF
MTDEF

That's an easy one. Airbnb officially off the list of companies I will support.

Left Coast
Left Coast

Bankrupt the "Wokie" Fascists . . . .

Do not deal with any of these organizaions . . .

Canadian in Western Canada
Canadian in Western Canada

Guilt by association is key tool for oppressive authoritarians.

Boris Hall
Boris Hall

We certainly live in a fascist world now

Wrong think will be punished by the corporate/ political elite

Only Freedom Matters Now
Only Freedom Matters Now

Welcome to communism. It’s all downhill from here.

