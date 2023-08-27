Swoop airlines
More than 55,000 people have complained to the Canadian Transportation Agency (CTA) about air travel issues, according to an official estimate.

According to Blacklock’s Reporter, the CTA usually deals with 10,000 complaints about poor service yearly.

Canada is broken

