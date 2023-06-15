Calgary police officer opens fire on stolen vehicle. Casing is circled.

 Courtesy ASIRT

Alberta's police watchdog cleared a Calgary Police Service (CPS) officer after he opened fire on the driver of a car that  travelled the wrong way down a one-way street holding a military parade.

"This use of force was proportionate, necessary, and reasonable in the circumstances, and ... no charges will be laid," said Matthew Black, assistant executive director of the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team, in a statement.

